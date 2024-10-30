Sienna Miller swaps boho-chic for crisp suit during rare public outing

We never thought we’d see the day, but Sienna Miller has (temporarily) bid farewell to her signature boho-chic aesthetic. On Tuesday evening, the actress was seen leaving London's Louie restaurant, having shelved the whimsical lace, cascading ruffles and nude palettes in favour of something sharper.
The 42-year-old suited up in a pristine white tailored set, featuring crisp lines, a single-breasted silhouette, a pair of matching trousers and a button-up waistcoat. The ivory aesthetic was elevated by some black leather-look heels with an open-toe design, in addition to a bronzed tiger print clutch bag, which injected the actress’ look with a dose of sartorial sass.
Sienna wore her platinum blonde hair down loose in gentle beach waves and opted for a natural yet polished beauty blend. A rose-pink lip was married with a blushed, radiant complexion, a fine flicker of mascara and a thick brow.
The Hollywood veteran smiled for the cameras as she departed from the restaurant alongside partner Oli Green, with whom she shares a child.
The actor leaned into a casual date night vibe, pairing a black denim jacket with an olive green V-neck knit, a white T-shirt and pale-wash blue jeans.
Sienna’s look was a clear departure from her go-to aesthetic, 2024’s most dominant summer trend of boho-chic. As previously mentioned, Chloé played a pivotal role in defining the boho-chic aesthetic, with Chemena Kamali’s work at the house redefining the trend with her nuanced understanding of the brand’s heritage.
The creative director, who took over from Gabriela Hearst, drew from Chloé’s Seventies roots, embracing that era’s free-spirited, effortless femininity while adding modern touches to widespread acclaim.
Sienna basically invented the look in the mid-2000s, turning London streets into her personal Coachella runway - vintage frocks, oversized sunglasses, and boots that somehow always seemed dirtier but cooler than yours.