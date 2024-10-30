Sienna Miller swaps boho-chic for crisp suit during rare public outing

We never thought we’d see the day, but Sienna Miller has (temporarily) bid farewell to her signature boho-chic aesthetic. On Tuesday evening, the actress was seen leaving London's Louie restaurant, having shelved the whimsical lace, cascading ruffles and nude palettes in favour of something sharper.

The 42-year-old suited up in a pristine white tailored set, featuring crisp lines, a single-breasted silhouette, a pair of matching trousers and a button-up waistcoat. The ivory aesthetic was elevated by some black leather-look heels with an open-toe design, in addition to a bronzed tiger print clutch bag, which injected the actress’ look with a dose of sartorial sass.

Sienna wore her platinum blonde hair down loose in gentle beach waves and opted for a natural yet polished beauty blend. A rose-pink lip was married with a blushed, radiant complexion, a fine flicker of mascara and a thick brow.

© Getty The actress wore a crisp white suit for the evening

The Hollywood veteran smiled for the cameras as she departed from the restaurant alongside partner Oli Green, with whom she shares a child.

The actor leaned into a casual date night vibe, pairing a black denim jacket with an olive green V-neck knit, a white T-shirt and pale-wash blue jeans.

© Getty She accessorised with a tiger print clutch

Sienna’s look was a clear departure from her go-to aesthetic, 2024’s most dominant summer trend of boho-chic. As previously mentioned, Chloé played a pivotal role in defining the boho-chic aesthetic, with Chemena Kamali’s work at the house redefining the trend with her nuanced understanding of the brand’s heritage.

© Getty Sienna at the Chloé Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

The creative director, who took over from Gabriela Hearst, drew from Chloé’s Seventies roots, embracing that era’s free-spirited, effortless femininity while adding modern touches to widespread acclaim.

Sienna basically invented the look in the mid-2000s, turning London streets into her personal Coachella runway - vintage frocks, oversized sunglasses, and boots that somehow always seemed dirtier but cooler than yours.