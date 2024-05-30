Sienna Miller just wore this season's latest It-bag and we're obsessed

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



On the rare occasions that we do see fashion icon Sienna Miller going about her day on the streets of London, it's always a masterclass in off-duty dressing.

After her display of sheer dressing red carpet elegance at Cannes Film Festival last week, the 42-year-old is back on home turf and has sported the coolest handbag of the season.

© Getty Sienna oozed off-duty elegance in the ultimate It-girl outfit combo

Walking through west London on Wednesday, Sienna oozed casual elegance in high-waisted, wide-leg jeans - a welcome sight for those who fear the Y2K low-rise, with a black base layer tucked in and finished off with a grey pinstripe blazer with the sleeves scrunched up.

Proving she is back in her boho era, she accessorised with black western boots, and - the pièce de résistance - a brown suede Cinch bag from Jimmy Choo.

The luxurious texture of a suede bag plays a significant role in boho fashion, blending rustic charm with effortless style and adding a touch of earthiness that is central to the bohemian aesthetic.

© Getty She carried the suede Cinch Bag from Jimmy Choo

Luckily for us, it's back on trend for this season with brands including Ermanno Scervino, Dries Van Noten and Chloé showcasing iterations of such pieces.

It's also a trend approved by fashion-forward royals who have incorporated various velvety items into their accessories arsenals. Meghan Markle, who has a similar style agenda to Sienna, stepped out earlier this year with Claire Waight Keller (her wedding dress designer and the former creative director of Givenchy), carrying a limited edition suede bag from Cesta Collective.

Queen Rania and Princess Beatrice of York meanwhile have recently opted to pair outfits with decadent court heels.

Sienna's bucket silhouette iteration gives the classic accessory a summer-ready makeover, and proves that it's perfect for taking even the chicest of outfits to new levels of elevated.