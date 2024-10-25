Kaia Gerber is a boho-chic dream in lace blouse

Considering she grew up surrounded by her mother’s unparalleled Nineties archive, it comes at little sunrise that Kaia Gerber is in the know when it comes to trends.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old marked her entrance into her boho-chic era, a trend championed by Chloé. Pulling from the brand’s bohemian collection, the model dressed up in a whimsical white blouse complete with intricate lace detailing, frontal tie detailing and a vintage silhouette.

The bed jacket-esque piece was paired with some high-waisted cream trousers and a selection of gold jewels, another Chloé signature. An Omega watch adorned her wrist, while a large pair of thin hoops peaked out from under her brunette mermaid waves, styled by Bridget Brager.

© Instagram/@kaiagerber Kaia wore a bohemian blouse by the French fashion house

Kaia showcased a deeply glamorous beauty blend, consisting of a blushed complexion, a dark doe-eyed palette and a natural, matte lip in a serene nude hue.

This isn’t Kaia’s first rendezvous with the house - in fact, far from. Last month, the Bottoms actress hosted a group reading courtesy of her book club Library Science. The intimate affair took place in New York’s Hotel Chelsea, and saw a group of guests publicly deliver excerpts from popular literature and poems.

© Getty The model nailed the boho-chic trend

For the after-hours occasion, Kaia slipped into a look hailing from Chemena Kamali’s autumn/winter 2024 Chloé collection, which has been championed by fellow stars such as Suki Waterhouse, Karlie Kloss and Beyoncé as of late.

The creative director’s collections have brought back signature free-spirited staples like flared trousers, tiered skirts, and crochet designs, infused with sun-faded fabrics and rich floral prints.

The boho-chic trend remains ever-strong, even as 2024 inches closer to the new year. Sienna Miller basically invented the look in the mid-2000s, turning London streets into her personal Coachella runway. Think hippyish motifs, lace ‘o’ plenty, cascading Seventies silhouettes and light palettes. If it looks like it hails from Stevie Nicks’ wardrobe, you’re on the right track - just like Kaia.