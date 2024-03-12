Sienna Miller just broke this age-old fashion rule on date night - and pulled it off

Fashion rules exist purely to be broken, right? Certainly, that seems to be Sienna Miller's approach, and we're here for her rebellious sartorial spirit.

The reigning style icon delivered yet another quality outfit on Monday when she stepped out in London alongside her boyfriend Oli Green after watching the opening night of Cabaret the Musical at the Kit Kat Club.

Sienna looked characteristically elegant in a leather trench, styled alongside a pair of belted high-waisted trousers.

© Getty The actress was accompanied by her boyfriend Oli Green

The 42-year-old, who is just a few months postpartum, took the opportunity to flout an age-old colour rule in her outfit, and the result was seriously chic.

Sienna's glossy trench, by minimalist luxury label Frame, was black whereas her trousers, from Celine's 2016 Resort collection, were coloured in an elegant French navy.

MORE: Sienna Miller's Schiaparelli bump moment represents so much more than a pregnancy style trend - here's why

READ: Sienna Miller's favourite affordable earrings are back in stock

© Getty Sienna wore an unexpected colour combination

Her colour combination evoked the, somewhat trite, unwritten fashion rule, discouraging the pairing of navy and black.

Like many style connoisseurs, Sienna paid no notice, instead leaning on instinct.

READ: Sienna Miller makes a case for autumn pastels as she strolls around NYC

RELATED: Sienna Miller just made us realise we've been wearing our boots all wrong this whole time

© Getty Sienna wore a glossy trench for the occasion

The fluid silhouette of her trousers felt relaxed, but the layering of the glossy black trench propelled her outfit into dressier territory, presenting a masterclass in after-dark darks.

MORE: The best winter coat trends to invest in for 2024

Sienna completed her ensemble with pieces from some of her most-worn designer labels, a croissant-shaped mini bag by Chloé, and pointed Prada mules.

The finishing touches to her date night 'fit were a swipe of crimson across her lips and an unfussy updo – a beauty hallmark of understated glamour.