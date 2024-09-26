Sienna Miller epitomises seventies boho chic at the Chloé show

We're mid-way through Paris Fashion Week and the fashion set is out in full force.

While we love seeing what designers teach us about upcoming trends on the runway, scoping out the sartorial agenda of A-listers for the current season is equally satisfying.

British fashion icon Sienna Miller was the latest to step about and bring her signature flair for contemporary fashion.

© Jacopo Raule Sienna oozed seventies chic at the Chloe show

The 41-year-old stepped out at the Chloé show, to watch Chemena Kamali present her spring/summer 2025 collection.

She epitomised boho elegance - the style synonymous with both Sienna and Kamali's designs - wearing a pair of baby pink corduroy trousers featuring a high waist and seventies signature-style hips at the pocket.

She paired it with a pastel blue cropped jacket featuring gigot sleeves and a voluminous pleated body, layered with an etheral white blouse underneath.

© Stephane Cardinale It's her first appearance so far at Paris Fashion Week SS25

Showing us a new iteration of Chemena's clog revival, a pair of peep toe, brown translucent clogs were her footwear of choice, and we can guarantee they're going to be the next major shoe trend.

At the AW24 Chloé show back in February, stars on the front row including Sienna, all wore the same pair of open-toe wedged heels that took the trend cycle by storm. It's rare that celebrities will wear the same outfits to a show, but the designer clearly wanted the retro-infused shoe to have its own moment in the spotlight.

© Pascal Le Segretain Sienna sat alongside Anna Wintour on the front row

Adding to the retro aesthetic of her latest look, Sienna accessorised with a long gold chain featuring pearl charms, and oversized yellow-tinted square sunglasses.

The boho aesthetic has had a major revival this season, no doubt with thanks to Chemena Kamali after she took the helm of the French fashion label.

"As Gabriela Hearst said her goodbye as Creative Director at the SS23 PFW Chloé show, Chemena Kamali’s arrival was much anticipated for AW24, and we were not disappointed. The front row was lined with wooden and leather wedges, giving us a sneak peek of what to expect from the collection," says H!Fashion's Chloe Gallacher.

"As the Chloé show unfolded, it was clear Chemena had single-handedly revived boho chic. Amongst the designs, we saw ruffled blouses tucked into jeans, billowing chiffon dresses and wooden clogs all in neutral tones."