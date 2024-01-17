Inside Kate Moss' lavish 50th birthday dinner: the guests, the outfits & more

Legendary supermodel Kate Moss celebrated her 50th birthday in the utmost Kate style yesterday: with a lavish dinner full of A-list faces and a plethora of iconic outfits.

And the birthday girl added yet another stellar outfit to her see-through dress roster.

Kate’s family and friends celebrated abroad with a night that was certainly très stylé. Here’s everything you need to know…

Where did Kate Moss hold her 50th birthday party?

Kate and a plethora of other guests left the Ritz Hotel and headed to celebrate her at the famous Restaurant Laurent - a haute French restaurant housed in a stunning Art Deco mansion that has stood for over 180 years.

Who attended her birthday party?

It wouldn’t be a supermodel soirée without a host of faces from the fashion and beauty industry.

Her daughter Lila was in attendance with her boyfriend Yoni, alongside beauty industry mogul and close friend Charlotte Tilbury, and British fashion designer Stella McCartney. Designer Haider Ackermann and Kate’s long-term partner Nikolai von Bismarck also stepped out to celebrate.

The outfits

It was undoubtedly going to be a fashionable affair. The birthday girl, who has a penchant for wearing see-through dresses, wore a black lace maxi dress featuring statement black embroidered flowers. A pair of glitzy black sandals and a satin black cape completed her supermodel chic dinner attire.

© Pierre Suu/ Getty Kate headed to her dinner with Haider Ackermann in a stunning black floral lace dress

Lila Moss also channelled her inner 90s model in a black cami dress with lace across the neckline and an asymmetrical hem. She paired it with black court heels and a wool-like trench over the top.

© Pierre Suu/ Getty Lila Moss looked categorically chic in all black

Charlotte Tilbury opted for a sequinned black maxi dress, but the pièce de résistance was her beaded black and white coat created by Bob Mackie in 1984.

© Pierre Suu/ Getty Charlotte Tilbury wore vintage Bob Mackie

Stella McCartney eschewed her typical oversized blazer and braved the Parisian cold in a satin one-sleeved tiger print mini dress paired with perspex and snake print court heels - we told you animal print was back with a bang.

© Pierre Suu/ Getty Stella McCartney nailed styl;ing double animal print

Suffice to say, Kate’s birthday bash was très chic.