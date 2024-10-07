Lila Moss has a Kate Moss-inspired moment in sheer slip skirt

Lila Moss has undoubtedly inherited her mother’s sense of style.

Not only has she followed in Kate’s fashionable footsteps on the runway, but in the city streets as well. Never one to miss out on a mesmerising street style ensemble, 21-year-old Lila often looks to her family’s sartorial archive, doling out covetable casualwear on the reg.

On Sunday, Lila shared her latest look via social media. The Coperni muse nailed weekend chic in a classic black crew neck knit paired with a sheer, Nineties-inspired slip skirt trimmed with floral embellishment in sweet pink tones.

© Instagram/@lilamoss Lila slipped into a Nineties-coded sheer midi skirt

A nod to her mother’s iconic style back in her Nineties heyday, the skirt was in equal parts ethereal and elegant.

Sheer pieces have become a Moss-Hack staple. In the 1990s, It-Brit Kate embodied a minimalist, grunge-inspired style that defined the decade. One of her most famous outfits materialised in the form of her silver sheer slip dress worn to the Elite Model Agency Look event in 1993. The garment was completely see-through under the flash of the paparazzi’s cameras, making for a truly iconic moment for the fashion history books.

© Getty Kate Moss famously sported a see-through slip in 1993

Lila has continued Kate’s legacy, sporting slinky, minimalist sheer pieces on several occasions. For example, during the Fashion Awards 2023, the model epitomised Kate's signature 90s agenda. She stepped out at the Royal Albert Hall wearing a gunmetal silver metallic maxi dress from London-based Albanian label Nensi Dojaka.

The striking slip featured Nensi's iconic spaghetti straps, daring cut-outs at the sides and sheer material which allowed Lila's black underwear to peek through - a clear homage to her mother’s beloved outfit.

More recently, Lila attended Saint Laurent’s SS25 show, sporting a lace black maxi dress that served up gothic glamour. Another transparent number, Lila whole-heartedly embraced sheer dressing. We think Kate would approve.