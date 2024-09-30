Kate and Lila Moss celebrate special milestone while twinning in knee-high boots

Kate and Lila Moss’ VIP tickets to Paris Fashion Week are firmly secured well before the event takes place.

The mother-daughter duo are well-accustomed to the front row, whether attending shows separately or together. This fashion month has been particularly successful for the twosome, who have made highly anticipated appearances at top shows spanning Burberry to Saint Laurent.

On Sunday, the pair were spotted out and about in the City of Lights while simultaneously celebrating Lila’s 22nd birthday and enjoying a moment of calm away from the runway. Kate relied upon default supermodel style codes, opting for a pair of black, fitted jeans and a high-neck knit in the same hue, paired with a leopard print tote that oozed Seventies flair.

© Getty Kate Moss and Lila Moss were seen heading out on her 22nd birthday during Paris Fashion Week © Getty The pair have enjoyed a busy Paris Fashion Week

Birthday girl Lila followed suit, opting for an all-black look consisting of a longline leather trench with white contrast stitching, a black knitted jumper, a mini skirt and tights.

Both made a case for knee-high boots with their shoewear picks, a silhouette which ushered in the new season in timeless style. A pair of buckled, short biker boots were Kate’s option of choice, while 22-year-old Lila championed a more polished, point-toe design.

© Getty The duo both championed all-black

Both wore their ethereal blonde hair down loose and opted for natural beauty blends to emphasise their career-defining features.

Later that day, Lila slipped into a high-neck black dress to celebrate her birthday with friends and family. The Coperni muse attended the Seventy One Paris Fashion Week After-Party at Le Bristol Paris, where she was presented with a vibrant red cake replete with cherries and delicate frosting.

© Getty The model later attended the Seventy One Paris Fashion Week After-Party with aunt Lottie Moss

The London-native was joined by her mother’s half sister Lottie Moss, best friend Stella Jones, Isan Elba and artist Mert Alas. She completed her celebratory look by whipping her hair up into a sleek high bun and slipping into her trusty pair of knee-high boots - a sartorial lesson no doubt learned from her iconic mother.