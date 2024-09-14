Kaia Gerber recreates mum Cindy Crawford's iconic Oscars look

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Stealing from your mother's wardrobe will forever be the epitome of fashion greatness - and no one knows this better than model, actress and style mogul Kaia Gerber.

From vintage heirlooms passed down through generations, heeled cowboy boots that served her on nights out in the 1980s and statement accessories which have circled back round, a mother's wardrobe is the best source of sartorial gems.

Luckily for 25-year-old Kaia, when it comes to 'borrowing' her mother’s clothes, her choices are abundant in both style and stature, because let’s not forget whose wardrobe she has access to…

© Jeremy Chan Kaia's skin-tight white dress fit her like a glove

Stepping out on Friday night to celebrate her new dark comedy horror film Shell at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Celine muse made a style statement on the red carpet, wearing the exact same dress her mother Cindy Crawford wore thirty years ago to attend the 1993 Oscars.

The dreamy dress in question was a striking crisp white bodycon midi option from famed Parisian brand Hervé Léger and featured an intricate underwire built-in bra and a bandage-like construction.

© Jeremy Chan Kaia opted for a glowy make-up look and a brown lip shade for the event

Unsurprisingly, the dress wasn’t the only part of the look Kaia stole from her famous mother. For glam, the model also mimicked a similar voluminous hairstyle, sweeping her long dark brunette locks into a backcombed side-parted style.

For accessories, the Palm Royale actress kept things elegant, pairing a dainty diamond choker with a stack of silver bracelets, her beloved Omega watch and a set of striking, light-catching earrings.

© Getty Cindy wore the striking dress to attend the 65th Annual Academy Awards with her then-husband, Richard Gere

Cindy Crawford was quick to comment on her daughter's look, posting a side-by-side of her and Kaia to her Instagram story with the caption: “Like mother like daughter.” She then shared another image of Kaia's look, expressing just how proud she is of her youngest child while also making a point to say: “Loving this second life for Hervé Léger.”

The stylish mother-daughter duo have proved time and time again that they're cut from the same style cloth and though our own mother's wardrobes might not have opulent options like Cindy’s, we can at least live vicariously through Kaia.