Kaia Gerber taps into boho chic in sheer lace blouse

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Valentino, Alexander McQueen, DKNY - all household names with whom Kaia Gerber has worked with.

The 25-year-old model and daughter of Cindy Crawford has amassed an impressive sartorial CV, partnering with some of the biggest names in the business.

Now, Kaia is shining the spotlight on Parisian house Chloé and its signature codes, which are perfect for autumn/winter style.

© Instagram/@kaiagerber Kaia leaned into boho chic for the Library Science event

On Wednesday evening, Kaia hosted a group reading courtesy of her book club Library Science. The intimate affair took place in New York’s Hotel Chelsea, and saw a group of guests publically deliver excerpts from popular literature and poems.

For the after-hours occasion, Kaia slipped into a look hailing from Chemena Kamali’s autumn/winter 2024 Chloé collection, which has been championed by fellow stars from Sienna Miller to Beyoncé as of late.

The model assembled a sheer, ethereal blouse constructed from ghostly ivory lace and featuring a caped silhouette, with some low-rise black trousers in a straight leg style.

She completed the outfit with some simple black strappy heels, accessorising with some XL black reading glasses in a retro shape (very Gucci) and a chunky gold pendant necklace that drew the eye.

© Getty Chloé AW24

Kaia wore her dark hair down loose in gently tousled waves and opted for a raspberry lip and a dewy, Malibu sun-kissed complexion.

The boho chic revival is well and truly underway. Pioneered by Sienna Miller, Nicole Richie and the Olsen Twins in the early aughts, the sartorial movement is back with a bang, now supported by Kaia and her stylish cohort of celebrity fashionistas.

© Getty Sienna Miller championed the boho chic trend in the Noughties

Think bohemian motifs, lace ‘o’ plenty, cascading Seventies silhouettes and light palettes. If it looks like it hails from Stevie Nicks’ wardrobe, you’re on the right track.

In fact, it was the very collection from which Kaia’s look stems that brought the trend to the forefront of fashion’s imagination once again. Chloé’s autumn/winter 2024 collection saw models hit the runway in beruffled, sheer dresses that merged classic Coachella dress codes with high octane retro glamour.

Pale peach, nude and terracotta tones dominated the display, punctuated by chunky jewels, cursive logo belts and and suede accessories.