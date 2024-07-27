Kaia Gerber champions 90s minimalism while matching with Cindy Crawford

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Kaia Gerber is the embodiment of the notion ‘got it from my mama.’

The 22-year-old has keenly followed in the runway-ready footsteps of her supermodel mother Cindy Crawford, a shining star of the 1980s-into-1990s fashion sphere.

Not only has Kaia inherited her mother's career-defining features, but also her unparalleled wardrobe, saturated with relics from her time shooting for brands spanning Versace to Chanel.

© Instagram/Cindy Crawford Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford touched down in Paris while acting as Omega brand ambassadors

Earlier this week, the LA-based duo touched down in Paris to attend the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics 2024, helmed by Vogue matriarch Anna Wintour, LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault and Louis Vuitton creative director Pharrell.

Acting as brand ambassadors for the luxury watch brand Omega, Kaia and Cindy mapped the streets of Paris, a city well-known to the mother-daughter pairing due to their multiple stints spent modelling in the European fashion hub.

Pictured together on Friday, Kaia twinned with her mother, sporting a navy blue bomber jacket with a collarless silhouette, oversized dark-wash boyfriend jeans, her signature black ballet flats and a pair of thoroughly Nineties skinny sunglasses.

© Instagram/Harper's Bazaar Later that day, Kaia opted for a Marine Serre mini dress from the brand's SS25 RTW collection

The look effortlessly complemented that of her mother’s, which consisted of navy cargo pants with a straight-leg design, a white V-neck top, an ebony bomber jacket and a leather belt with gold buckle detailing. Cindy also shielded her face from the Parisian summer sun with some black sunglasses in a classic square style. A pair of white sneakers made for a sensible showear choice while exploring the City of Lights.

Later that evening, onlookers were treated to another joint appearance from the American models. Taking their place at the Olympic Games opening ceremony, the pair opted for alternative aesthetics, with Kaia sporting a charcoal grey mini dress with belt trim detailing from Marine Serre’s spring/summer 2025 ready-to-wear collection and black leather Larroudé knee-high boots.

Cindy offered up a low-key look while perching beside her daughter, slipping into some white jeans and a grey top with a romantic cowl neckline.