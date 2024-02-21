Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kaia Gerber looked identical to supermodel mother Cindy Crawford in unexpected wedding look
The American supermodel was her mother's double at the 2019 high fashion wedding

Cindy crawford with daughter kaia gerber
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
Kaia Gerber stepped out for a high fashion occasion and not only did it offer ample wedding guest style inspiration, but it also reminded us of a certain (fabulous) suit moment that her mother Cindy Crawford had rocked years before.

The Marc Jacobs model, 22, attended the wedding of the revered fashion designer himself to his long-term boyfriend Char DeFrancesco at The Pool in New York City in 2019 where she stunned in an oversized single-breasted greige suit jacket with a pair of co-ordinating wide-leg suit pants.

Kaia Gerber arrives at wedding in grey suit© Getty
Kaia Gerber arrived at Marc Jacob and Char DeFrancesco's wedding reception in a gorgeous 80s-style suit

The Babylon actress added a modern twist to the 80s-style jacket in the form of a boned black corset top that was strapless and visible as Kaia wore the suit jacket undone.

The model added a pair of open-toe strappy black heels and a black shoulder bag. Her accessories were kept simple with just a dainty gold chain around her neck and fine gold earrings. Her mid-length long bob was worn in a refreshingly simple style - sleek and straight with a middle part.

Kaia in oversized power suit walking down steps© Getty
Kaia looked just like her mother in the oversized power suit

Kaia kept her makeup to a minimum for the glamorous occasion with just a hint of bronzer on her cheeks and forehead, full brows, a 'my-lips-but-better' lip shade, and a lick of mascara for the ultimate 'Clean girl' aesthetic.

Kaia in suit with black corset top© Getty
Kaia styled her suit with black corset top

 Not only was Kaia's look a masterclass in rocking workwear as a wedding guest, but it was also a subtle homage to her mother. 90s supermodel Cindy Crawford, now 58, took to the runway in 1989 at the age of 23 wearing an uber-chic men's style suit from Ralph Lauren's spring/summer 1989 ready-to-wear collection show.

Cindy, who could have been Kaia's twin, leaned into the workwear aesthetic more wholeheartedly, sporting a white shirt underneath her blazer that was done up to the crisp collar. The 90s icon also wore her blazer done up for a more traditionally professional look and sported a pair of black loafers.

Cindy Crawford in 1989 in suit on runway© Getty
Cindy Crawford wore a near identical suit 30 years prior from Ralph Lauren's spring/summer 1989 RTW collection

Though Kaia's look worked well with the poker-straight hair, there is such appeal to Cindy's voluminous fluffy hair with brushed-out Hollywood waves to frame the face.

Gigi Hadid walking in fitted suit© Getty
Gigi Hadid was in attendance in a more fitted style suit

Also in attendance at Marc Jacobs' wedding was Gigi Hadid who got the greige suit memo. The Victoria's Secret model, 28, opted for a more maximalist feel than Kaia's pared-back look. 

Gigi walked into the wedding venue wearing a pair of grey checked flared pants with a matching slim-fit single-breasted blazer. She added a sheer sequinned black bodysuit for a sense of pizazz and a pair of classic black pumps. Her yellow croc print micro-bag and black satin fedora were details no one saw coming. 

Bella Hadid smiling in black suit © Getty
Bella Hadid went for a vampy vixen suit

Her sister and fellow model Bella Hadid had also clearly decided that a suit was the order of the day. However, the Charlotte Tilbury model, 27, opted for a more sultry aesthetic donning a black oversized suit ensemble with a plunging peplum corset top and lacy stilettos. 

The grooms in green suits © Getty
The grooms looked so smart in green suits

DISCOVER: Best places to buy wedding shoes - with expert buying advice 

You can't mention suits at this do without talking about the grooms themselves who wore the most impressive two-pieces of all. The iconic fashion designer chose a bottle green number with a Chanel quilted bag and ivory loafers, whilst his groom looked so dapper in an emerald velvet tux and coordinating silk bow tie.

