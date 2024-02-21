Kaia Gerber looked identical to supermodel mother Cindy Crawford in unexpected wedding look

Kaia Gerber stepped out for a high fashion occasion and not only did it offer ample wedding guest style inspiration, but it also reminded us of a certain (fabulous) suit moment that her mother Cindy Crawford had rocked years before.

The Marc Jacobs model, 22, attended the wedding of the revered fashion designer himself to his long-term boyfriend Char DeFrancesco at The Pool in New York City in 2019 where she stunned in an oversized single-breasted greige suit jacket with a pair of co-ordinating wide-leg suit pants.

© Getty Kaia Gerber arrived at Marc Jacob and Char DeFrancesco's wedding reception in a gorgeous 80s-style suit

The Babylon actress added a modern twist to the 80s-style jacket in the form of a boned black corset top that was strapless and visible as Kaia wore the suit jacket undone.

The model added a pair of open-toe strappy black heels and a black shoulder bag. Her accessories were kept simple with just a dainty gold chain around her neck and fine gold earrings. Her mid-length long bob was worn in a refreshingly simple style - sleek and straight with a middle part.

© Getty Kaia looked just like her mother in the oversized power suit

Kaia kept her makeup to a minimum for the glamorous occasion with just a hint of bronzer on her cheeks and forehead, full brows, a 'my-lips-but-better' lip shade, and a lick of mascara for the ultimate 'Clean girl' aesthetic.

© Getty Kaia styled her suit with black corset top

Not only was Kaia's look a masterclass in rocking workwear as a wedding guest, but it was also a subtle homage to her mother. 90s supermodel Cindy Crawford, now 58, took to the runway in 1989 at the age of 23 wearing an uber-chic men's style suit from Ralph Lauren's spring/summer 1989 ready-to-wear collection show.

Cindy, who could have been Kaia's twin, leaned into the workwear aesthetic more wholeheartedly, sporting a white shirt underneath her blazer that was done up to the crisp collar. The 90s icon also wore her blazer done up for a more traditionally professional look and sported a pair of black loafers.

© Getty Cindy Crawford wore a near identical suit 30 years prior from Ralph Lauren's spring/summer 1989 RTW collection

Though Kaia's look worked well with the poker-straight hair, there is such appeal to Cindy's voluminous fluffy hair with brushed-out Hollywood waves to frame the face.

© Getty Gigi Hadid was in attendance in a more fitted style suit

Also in attendance at Marc Jacobs' wedding was Gigi Hadid who got the greige suit memo. The Victoria's Secret model, 28, opted for a more maximalist feel than Kaia's pared-back look.

Gigi walked into the wedding venue wearing a pair of grey checked flared pants with a matching slim-fit single-breasted blazer. She added a sheer sequinned black bodysuit for a sense of pizazz and a pair of classic black pumps. Her yellow croc print micro-bag and black satin fedora were details no one saw coming.

© Getty Bella Hadid went for a vampy vixen suit

Her sister and fellow model Bella Hadid had also clearly decided that a suit was the order of the day. However, the Charlotte Tilbury model, 27, opted for a more sultry aesthetic donning a black oversized suit ensemble with a plunging peplum corset top and lacy stilettos.

© Getty The grooms looked so smart in green suits

DISCOVER: Best places to buy wedding shoes - with expert buying advice

You can't mention suits at this do without talking about the grooms themselves who wore the most impressive two-pieces of all. The iconic fashion designer chose a bottle green number with a Chanel quilted bag and ivory loafers, whilst his groom looked so dapper in an emerald velvet tux and coordinating silk bow tie.