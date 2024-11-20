Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Charlotte Casiraghi is a modern day Grace Kelly on Monaco National Day
Charlotte Casiraghi in a silver dress© Marc Piasecki

The style icon wore Chanel to celebrate alongside other monégasque royals 

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
On Tuesday November 19, the monégasque royals stepped out to mark Monaco's National Day. Also known as The Sovereign Prince's Day, the annual event is an opportunity to celebrate the history and culture of the nation.

As always, it was a seriously fashion-forward affair. The stylish royals lived up to the glamorous reputation of their tiny country between France and Italy, bringing high-designer outfits and unmatched elegance.

Charlotte Casiraghi was among those who stepped out to celebrate, alongside Princess Charlene, Prince Albert and their nine-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.  Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Andrea Casiraghi and Pierre Casiragh and his stylish wife - Dior darling Beatrice Borromeo

Charlotte Casiraghi attend the Monaco National day celebrations in the courtyard of the Monaco palace on November 19, 2024 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Charlotte Casiraghi stunned in a bright blue coat dress by Chanel

She oozed 60s glamour in a pale blue tweed coat dress by Chanel featuring a rosette on the chest and washed black buttons embossed with the brand's interlocking 'C' logo - the piece was from the French Maison's 23/24 Metiers d'art collection.

The ultimate Chanel muse, she became a brand ambassador for the luxury house in 2021, frequently fronting in its campaigns and appearing on the front row of its fashion shows. Charlotte's style is a blend of modern elegance and timeless sophistication, an aesthetic reminiscent of her grandmother's - the one and only, Grace Kelly.

Grace Kelly in To Catch A Thief - 1955© Jane Laurie/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock
Grace Kelly in To Catch A Thief - 1955

This look in particular reminded us of one of her stylish fashion icon grandma's most iconic outfits of all time - a floor-length, chiffon maxi dress in a similar blue hue that she wore in the 1955 film To Catch a Thief. Though Grace's piece wasn't Chanel, the matching bright blue colourway oozed the same amount of effortless grace (pun intended) and elegant glamour.

Of course, royals donning shades of Chanel blue is nothing new. Most recently, Princess Kate wore a blue vintage tweed jacket featuring an elegant trim and exquisite gold button detailing to add to its charm, hailing from 1995. In 1997, the late Princess Diana attended Prince William’s confirmation at Windsor Castle in a baby-blue skirt suit by the brand, paired with a matching pillbox hat. 

Princess Diana and Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, arrive at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle for Prince William's confirmation in this September 9, 1997 file photo. A recording of the Princess talking frankly about her relationships with the Royal Family has been aired on NBC in the US, with a second installment due to be shown next week. In the airing, recorded in 1992, the Princess critics Prince Charles for his conduct during their ill-fated marriage. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)© Anwar Hussein
Princess Diana wore a blue Chanel set to Prince Willian's confirmation in 1997
Princess of Wales attends the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at the Copper Box Arena on October 13, 2022 in London, England. Since it's launch, in 2012 by the Royal Foundation in response to the London riots and to contribute to the legacy ideals of the 2012 London Olympic and Paralympic Games, Coach Core has supported over 750 disadvantaged young people onto community sports coaching apprenticeships. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Max Mumby/Indigo
Princess Kate wore a vintage 1997 Chanel blazer in 2003

Charlotte's style is as effortless and graceful as her late grandmother's.

