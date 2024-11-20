Charlotte Casiraghi is a modern day Grace Kelly on Monaco National Day

On Tuesday November 19, the monégasque royals stepped out to mark Monaco's National Day. Also known as The Sovereign Prince's Day, the annual event is an opportunity to celebrate the history and culture of the nation.

As always, it was a seriously fashion-forward affair. The stylish royals lived up to the glamorous reputation of their tiny country between France and Italy, bringing high-designer outfits and unmatched elegance.

Charlotte Casiraghi was among those who stepped out to celebrate, alongside Princess Charlene, Prince Albert and their nine-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Andrea Casiraghi and Pierre Casiragh and his stylish wife - Dior darling Beatrice Borromeo.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Charlotte Casiraghi stunned in a bright blue coat dress by Chanel

She oozed 60s glamour in a pale blue tweed coat dress by Chanel featuring a rosette on the chest and washed black buttons embossed with the brand's interlocking 'C' logo - the piece was from the French Maison's 23/24 Metiers d'art collection.

The ultimate Chanel muse, she became a brand ambassador for the luxury house in 2021, frequently fronting in its campaigns and appearing on the front row of its fashion shows. Charlotte's style is a blend of modern elegance and timeless sophistication, an aesthetic reminiscent of her grandmother's - the one and only, Grace Kelly.

© Jane Laurie/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock Grace Kelly in To Catch A Thief - 1955

This look in particular reminded us of one of her stylish fashion icon grandma's most iconic outfits of all time - a floor-length, chiffon maxi dress in a similar blue hue that she wore in the 1955 film To Catch a Thief. Though Grace's piece wasn't Chanel, the matching bright blue colourway oozed the same amount of effortless grace (pun intended) and elegant glamour.

Of course, royals donning shades of Chanel blue is nothing new. Most recently, Princess Kate wore a blue vintage tweed jacket featuring an elegant trim and exquisite gold button detailing to add to its charm, hailing from 1995. In 1997, the late Princess Diana attended Prince William’s confirmation at Windsor Castle in a baby-blue skirt suit by the brand, paired with a matching pillbox hat.

© Anwar Hussein Princess Diana wore a blue Chanel set to Prince Willian's confirmation in 1997 © Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Kate wore a vintage 1997 Chanel blazer in 2003

Charlotte's style is as effortless and graceful as her late grandmother's.