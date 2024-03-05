Charlotte Casiraghi oozes retro royal glamour at Chanel show

It's the final full day of Paris Fashion Week, and it's only right the AW24 shows closed with some of the most illustrious shows of the week, including Chanel.

Monégasque royal Charlotte Casiraghi's appearance at the show was almost a given, considering she has been an ambassador for the brand since 2020 and is often watching shows on the front row in mesmerising outfits.

Her personal style agenda is also utterly It-girl-approved. From her electric blue eyeshadow to fashion-forward double denim looks, the socialite constantly challenges conventional royal norms, adding a touch of modernity to her classic and timeless fashion agenda.

© Getty Charlotte attended the Chanel AW24 show in Paris

This time, for the presentation at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris, she juxtaposed 70s cool with classic Chanel glamour, and we are utterly obsessed with her ensemble.

Charlotte nailed high-low dressing in a pair of dark blue flared jeans that would have the Daisy Jones & The Six gang shaking in their boots. The pièce de résistance, a clear signal of her unmistakably Chanel aesthetic was her tweed, round-neck jacket in a vibrant peachy hue finished off with orangey-gold statement buttons.

Chanel's signature jacket has been a staple throughout royal fashion history, with both the Princess of Wales and Grace Kelly each donning an iteration of it. Charlotte's cheerful colourway gave it an air of modernity, as 'Peach Fuzz' is Pantone's colour of the year for 2024.

© Getty The stylish royal wore a peach jacket with the coolest retro flares

The colour specialist took to Instagram to describe the shade as "a velvety gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and heart."

"Warm and cozy shade highlighting our desire for togetherness with others and the feelings this creates, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz presents a fresh approach to a new softness," it continues, "Subtly sensual, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is a heartfelt peach hue bringing a feeling of tenderness and communicating a message of caring and sharing, community and collaboration."

Once again Charlotte has proved her worth as an absolute royal style muse.