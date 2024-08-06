Monaco royal Beatrice Borromeo exudes Grace Kelly glam on European holiday

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



There are few young royals more effortlessly glamorous than Beatrice Borromeo.

The Italian aristocrat, who married Pierre Casiraghi of Monaco nine years ago in one of Europe’s most glamorous society weddings ever, is the epitome of European elegance, and her innate ability to combine timeless sophistication with a modern flair is reminiscent of Grace Kelly, who happens to be Pierre’s late grandmother.

Beatrice, who has been a brand ambassador for French fashion house Dior since 2021, brings everlasting glam to every occasion from Monaco’s National Day to front row at fashion shows, and she’s brought the same sartorial energy to her 2024 holiday wardrobe that proves less is sometimes more…

The mother-of-two sat aboard a luxurious yacht on a holiday in Greece posing with model Camille Rowe and Dasha Zhukova Niarchos - the Russian-American art collector, socialite and former wife of businessman Roman Abramovich.

© Instagram / @dasha Beatrice (right) with Dasha Zhukova Niarchos (middle) and Camille Rowe

She oozed minimalistic chic in the ‘Lauryn’ Pointelle-Knit Organic Cotton Maxi Skirt in Cream from luxury sustainable label Savannah Morrow featuring an asymmetrical slit, which she paired with a simple cropped black square-neck top and a double-layered statement necklace.

The former Princess Consort of Monaco Grace Kelly was synonymous with elegance, including her infamous slick yet slightly voluminous updo which she matched with a pared-back make-up look to allow her natural face to take centre stage. Opting for the same aesthetic with an off-duty edge, Beatrice wore her hair scraped back in a messy (in the best way possible) bun, with her natural sunkissed glow replacing a make-up creation.

© Getty Beatrice's wardrobe is the epitome of modern Royal glamour

“With her classic beauty and timeless style, Beatrice has often been compared to her late grandmother-in-law,” explains H Fashion’s editor Natalie Salmon, “The resemblance between them is striking, with both women sharing a natural grace and sophisticated style that has captivated the public. The shared lineage through Pierre which connects them, has created a continuation of royal elegance.”