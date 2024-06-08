Charlotte Casiraghi's style is a blend of modern elegance and timeless sophistication, an aesthetic reminiscent of her grandmother's - the one and only, Grace Kelly.

A member of the Monaco royal family, Charlotte is renowned for her ultra-chic, classic yet contemporary style. The ultimate Chanel muse, she became a brand ambassador for the French luxury house in 2021, frequently fronting in its campaigns and appearing on the front row of its fashion shows.

On the red carpet, she favours unfussy designs by the likes of Saint Laurent, Gucci, and of course, Chanel, often opting for sleek silhouettes and refined embellishments.

Off duty, her style possesses the same fundamentals: still polished, but with a more relaxed aesthetic, often featuring crisp tailoring and elevated separates - the OG of 'quiet luxury' before it was even a thing.

Read on to see some of her most iconic outfits of all time...

Charlotte Casiraghi's best fashion moments:

1/ 10 © Getty Cannes, 2024 She oozed bridal glamour in a Chanel dress from its Spring/Summer 2020 Couture Collection at Cannes 2024.

2/ 10 © Getty Images Rose Ball for The Princess Grace Foundation, 2024 Charlotte stunned in a silver gown with an intricately beaded body and daring thigh-high split up the centre.

3/ 10 © Pascal Le Segretain Chanel AW24 show, 2024 Infusing 70s cool with one of 2024's chicest colour trends, Charlotte stepped out at Chanel's AW24 show wearing a peach tweed jacket that was quintessentially Chanel, paired with dark wash, wide-leg jeans.

4/ 10 © Getty Monaco Grand Prix, 2023 The graphic tee to end all graphic tees. Perfecting the art of elevated casual, she wore the coolest Chanel t-shirt to the Monaco Grand Prix in 2023.

5/ 10 © Getty The Rose Ball, 2023 A contender for her best look to date? At the 2023 Rose Ball, she stunned in a glitzy silver gown with a pink fluffy trim and matching satin arm-length opera gloves.

6/ 10 © Getty Monaco Grand Prix, 2023 The coolest Grand Prix outfit ever. She looked glamorous in a halterneck dress adorned with checkered flags from Chanel's Cruise 2023 show.

7/ 10 © Pascal Le Segretain Chanel Cruise Show, 2022 Triple denim? Skinny jeans in 2022? There's not much more to say, other than iconic.

8/ 10 © Getty LACMA Art + Film Gala, 2017 The most elegant mermaidcore-appoved dress in history. Charlotte wore a crystal-encrusted, multi-coloured Gucci dress

9/ 10 © Getty Gucci's SS16 show, 2015 Now this is how you wear pink, red and navy...