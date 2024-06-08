Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Charlotte Casiraghi's Best Fashion Moments - see photos
Charlotte Casiraghi's Best Fashion Moments

The Monégasque royal and granddaughter of Grace Kelly is a sophisticated dressing icon

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Charlotte Casiraghi's style is a blend of modern elegance and timeless sophistication, an aesthetic reminiscent of her grandmother's - the one and only, Grace Kelly.

A member of the Monaco royal family, Charlotte is renowned for her ultra-chic, classic yet contemporary style. The ultimate Chanel muse, she became a brand ambassador for the French luxury house in 2021, frequently fronting in its campaigns and appearing on the front row of its fashion shows.

On the red carpet, she favours unfussy designs by the likes of Saint Laurent, Gucci, and of course, Chanel, often opting for sleek silhouettes and refined embellishments.

Off duty, her style possesses the same fundamentals: still polished, but with a more relaxed aesthetic, often featuring crisp tailoring and elevated separates - the OG of 'quiet luxury' before it was even a thing.

Read on to see some of her most iconic outfits of all time...

Charlotte Casiraghi's best fashion moments:

1/10

Charlotte Casiraghi on red carpet in white dress© Getty

Cannes, 2024

She oozed bridal glamour in a Chanel dress from its Spring/Summer 2020 Couture Collection at Cannes 2024.

2/10

woman wearing silk dress with sequins © Getty Images

Rose Ball for The Princess Grace Foundation, 2024

Charlotte stunned in a silver gown with an intricately beaded body and daring thigh-high split up the centre.

3/10

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Charlotte Casiraghi attends the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)© Pascal Le Segretain

Chanel AW24 show, 2024

Infusing 70s cool with one of 2024's chicest colour trends, Charlotte stepped out at Chanel's AW24 show wearing a peach tweed jacket that was quintessentially Chanel, paired with dark wash, wide-leg jeans.

4/10

Charlotte Casiraghi attends the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Qualifying at Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic)© Getty

Monaco Grand Prix, 2023

The graphic tee to end all graphic tees. Perfecting the art of elevated casual, she wore the coolest Chanel t-shirt to the Monaco Grand Prix in 2023.

5/10

Charlotte Casiraghi opted for a feather-trimmed gown by Chanel© Getty

The Rose Ball, 2023

A contender for her best look to date? At the 2023 Rose Ball, she stunned in a glitzy silver gown with a pink fluffy trim and matching satin arm-length opera gloves.

6/10

Dimitri Rassam and Charlotte Casiraghi attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)© Getty

Monaco Grand Prix, 2023

The coolest Grand Prix outfit ever. She looked glamorous in a halterneck dress adorned with checkered flags from Chanel's Cruise 2023 show.

7/10

Charlotte Casiraghi attends the Chanel Cruise 2023 Collection on May 05, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)© Pascal Le Segretain

Chanel Cruise Show, 2022

Triple denim? Skinny jeans in 2022? There's not much more to say, other than iconic.

8/10

Charlotte Casiraghi (R) and Dimitri Rassam attend the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for LACMA)© Getty

LACMA Art + Film Gala, 2017

The most elegant mermaidcore-appoved dress in history. Charlotte wore a crystal-encrusted, multi-coloured Gucci dress

9/10

Charlotte Casiraghi attends the Gucci show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2016 on September 23, 2015 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci)© Getty

Gucci's SS16 show, 2015

Now this is how you wear pink, red and navy...

10/10

Charlotte Casiraghi and Alex Dellal attend the religious ceremony of the Royal Wedding of Prince Albert II of Monaco to Princess Charlene of Monaco in the main courtyard at the Prince's Palace on July 2, 2011 in Monaco. The Roman-Catholic ceremony follows the civil wedding which was held in the Throne Room of the Prince's Palace of Monaco on July 1. With her marriage to the head of state of the Principality of Monaco, Charlene Wittstock has become Princess consort of Monaco and gains the title, Princess Charlene of Monaco. Celebrations including concerts and firework displays are being held across several days, attended by a guest list of global celebrities and heads of state. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)© Getty

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene's wedding, 2011

The epitome of 2010's It-girl chic. Her wedding guest dress of choice was a pink mini from SS11 collection.

