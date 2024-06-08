Charlotte Casiraghi's style is a blend of modern elegance and timeless sophistication, an aesthetic reminiscent of her grandmother's - the one and only, Grace Kelly.
A member of the Monaco royal family, Charlotte is renowned for her ultra-chic, classic yet contemporary style. The ultimate Chanel muse, she became a brand ambassador for the French luxury house in 2021, frequently fronting in its campaigns and appearing on the front row of its fashion shows.
On the red carpet, she favours unfussy designs by the likes of Saint Laurent, Gucci, and of course, Chanel, often opting for sleek silhouettes and refined embellishments.
Off duty, her style possesses the same fundamentals: still polished, but with a more relaxed aesthetic, often featuring crisp tailoring and elevated separates - the OG of 'quiet luxury' before it was even a thing.
Read on to see some of her most iconic outfits of all time...
Charlotte Casiraghi's best fashion moments:
1/10
Cannes, 2024
She oozed bridal glamour in a Chanel dress from its Spring/Summer 2020 Couture Collection at Cannes 2024.
2/10
Rose Ball for The Princess Grace Foundation, 2024
Charlotte stunned in a silver gown with an intricately beaded body and daring thigh-high split up the centre.
3/10
Chanel AW24 show, 2024
Infusing 70s cool with one of 2024's chicest colour trends, Charlotte stepped out at Chanel's AW24 show wearing a peach tweed jacket that was quintessentially Chanel, paired with dark wash, wide-leg jeans.
4/10
Monaco Grand Prix, 2023
The graphic tee to end all graphic tees. Perfecting the art of elevated casual, she wore the coolest Chanel t-shirt to the Monaco Grand Prix in 2023.
5/10
The Rose Ball, 2023
A contender for her best look to date? At the 2023 Rose Ball, she stunned in a glitzy silver gown with a pink fluffy trim and matching satin arm-length opera gloves.
6/10
Monaco Grand Prix, 2023
The coolest Grand Prix outfit ever. She looked glamorous in a halterneck dress adorned with checkered flags from Chanel's Cruise 2023 show.
7/10
Chanel Cruise Show, 2022
Triple denim? Skinny jeans in 2022? There's not much more to say, other than iconic.
8/10
LACMA Art + Film Gala, 2017
The most elegant mermaidcore-appoved dress in history. Charlotte wore a crystal-encrusted, multi-coloured Gucci dress
9/10
Gucci's SS16 show, 2015
Now this is how you wear pink, red and navy...
10/10
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene's wedding, 2011
The epitome of 2010's It-girl chic. Her wedding guest dress of choice was a pink mini from SS11 collection.