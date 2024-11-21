Katie Holmes' unusual satin outfit combo is so 90s-coded

One of the many things we love about Katie Holmes is that she is unafraid to wear Y2K-infused outfits that get heads turning - even more so than when UGGs and low-rise jeans re-entered the turbulent fashion trend cycle.

She seamlessly blends 90s cool with an unusual edge (we'll get onto her dress-over-jeans moment later), and her latest look proves why her sartorial agenda has been one to watch ever since her Dawson's Creek days.

The American actress went on a coffee run in New York City on Wednesday, with a coffee and tray of food acting as additional accessories (our favourite kind). She wore a satin baby blue striped shirt with a grey round-neck top underneath to help fight the cold whilst keeping her fashion-forward 'fit on show.

© Patricia Schlein/Star Max Katie Holmes' coffee run look nailed off-piste chic

She paired it with a teal midi skirt that fell just below the knee, and some dark blue velvet slip-on shoes that oozed old money preppy and would slot perfectly into Sofia Richie Grainge's quiet luxury wardrobe. Like any stylish A-lister, she finished the look off with some oversized aviator sunglasses despite the sun being nowhere tin sight, and carried a neutral beige Le Cambon 35 bag by Manu Atelier.

One might say that mixing so many blues and layering satin upon satin was a stylistic choice that is out of the ordinary, but the 45-year-old isn't shy of wearing off-piste outfits and reviving divisive trends.

© Dimitrios Kambouris She nailed the divisive colourblock trend at the CFDA 2024 awards

At the CFDA Fashion Awards 2024, she oozed glamour in a Carolina Herrera gown, which featured a punch pink and lipstick-red palette. "The colour block trend harkens back to the ever-divisive 2000s" says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau, when fashion was all about bold prints, neon hues and bodycon silhouettes. Inspired by 1960s mod styles, this trend was revived in the early 2000s as a vibrant, playful fashion choice."

Perhaps her standout Y2K fashion pairing was back in 2022, when she donned a mini dress layered over jeans from Tove's SS23 collection at iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022.

Looking for outfit inspo that causes a stir? Look no further than Katie Holmes...