Cynthia Erivo redefines the power suit at Wicked photocall

The release of the live-action movie version of the hit musical Wicked is finally on the horizon. As we've patiently waited for its release, the star-studded cast has been keeping us entertained with their stellar press tour wardrobes.

Leaning into her character of Elphaba, aka the wicked witch, Cynthia Erivo has been schooling us in ways to wear green hues this season, from showstopping statement dresses to trouser and jacket combos that have skyrocketed her to fashion icon status, her looks have been nothing short of iconic.

For her latest look, the 37-year-old redefined the power suit with a custom Moschino look, and we need it for party season.

© Lia Toby Cynthia Erivo wore custom Moschino to the Wicked: Part one photocall

She stepped out at the Wicked: Part One photocall at the Greenwich Observatory alongside her co-stars Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum and film director Jon M. Chu, wearing a bottle green blazer with statement black satin lapels, putting a statement spin on the classic tuxedo jacket. She layered the piece with a plunge-neck black top with ruffle detailing along the hem and cuffs, adding texture and depth to her look. A pair of loose-fitting, straight-leg trousers with turn-ups and sky-scraping platform Louboutin stilettos finished off her ensemble which seamlessly blended a signature silhouette with contemporary styling.

© Jeff Spicer Cynthia and her co-star - Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey - put on a stylish front

Alongside her impeccable wardrobe, her beauty agenda running up to the movie's release has been nothing short of applaudible. "Cynthia’s nail designs have been serving throughout the whole press tour," explains H! Fashion's beauty writer Aaliyah Harry, "Each acrylic moment has been strikingly intricate, full of gems and 3D elements, and are integral to her portrayal of Elphaba, reflecting both her personal style and the character's evolution throughout the film."

This year, plenty of Hollywood heavyweights have been embodying their onscreen characters for the film's press tour, from Zendaya in Challengers to Anya Taylor-Joy for Mad Max and Emma Corrin for Deadpool vs Wolverine, the excitement for new movie releases begins at the press tour for fashion fans.