Katie Holmes' mid-rise jeans are denim kryptonite

She’s the ultimate girl-next-door with a hankering for luxury. We are, of course, talking about Katie Holmes, who continues to enthral with her quirky-cool looks worn no matter the reason or season.

The 45-year-old enjoyed a well-deserved mooch around the streets of New York on Thursday, stepping out in a quiet yet utterly divine outfit choice by Banana Republic. She slipped into some mid-rise, mid-wash blue jeans featuring a softly ballooning barrel silhouette, paired with a buttery beige roll neck top and a coordinating wool-blend coat that skimmed her knees as she strolled.

Decorative pockets, masculine, wide lapels and a XL silhouette ensured Katie’s outerwear staple was one to remember.

© Michael Simon Katie was spotted out and about wearing Banana Republic

Katie, who was seen chatting away on the phone during her time away from the hills of Hollywood and the sets secluded within them, wore her hair down loose in naturally straight style, sliding her left hand into her pocket in an act that was oh-so cool.

She completed the autumnal attire by sporting a pair of inky blue loafers, featuring a gentle crinkle effect and a supple leather construction.

© Getty The actress made a case for buttery beige hues

Doing away with any shred of maximalism, the actress successfully assembled a timeless ensemble for all women to take inspiration from this season.

City-chic has become second nature to the mother-of-one. Earlier this month, the actress once again stylishly graced the streets of New York City en route to a matinee performance of Our Town, the Broadway production that has brought her back to the stage for the first time in over a decade.

Katie stars as Mrs Webb in the production, which hasn’t played the Great White Way in over 20 years. So far, her performance has been met with rave reviews, with fans and critics alike praising her Broadway portrayal.