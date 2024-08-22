Katie Holmes' vintage Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit oozed retro cool

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



We already know that vintage dressing is the ultimate flex.

Why? Because it's a statement of individuality, sustainability, and a deep appreciation for fashion history. Wearing vintage allows for showcasing unique pieces that stand out in a sea of mass-produced trends, making one's wardrobe a canvas of personal expression. Vintage items carry a story, often embodying the craftsmanship and quality of bygone eras that may be hard to find in contemporary fashion.

This time, it's nineties icon Katie Holmes' turn to lean into her signature retro aesthetic once again, wearing a vintage jumpsuit that blended 80s worker chic and 90s off-duty cool.

© Getty Katie wore a 1995 Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit

The Dawson's Creek actress strode the streets of New York wearing a grandad-checkered burgundy jumpsuit, featuring an elasticated waist, foldover flap pockets at the hips and a front snap closure.

Elevating her look with a touch of contemporary 'quiet luxury' chic, she accessorised with an oversized tan leather bag (we love a practical, ludicrous;y capacious tote) and a pair of black ballet flats with a double strap and rebellious eyelet detailing.

© Getty She paired with a tan bag and ballet flats for a touch of contemporary chic

Whilst checkered jumpsuits that your grandfather could have worn to fix his car in might not be trending right now, Katie has made it clear she isn't one to follow the flow of the trends cycle.

© James Veloria The jumpsuit in question

Lest we forget her iconic yet completely controversial vintage fashion moment back in December 2022 when she attended the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 9 in New York wearing a mini dress layered over jeans from Tove's SS23 collection.

After the headlining look raised questions with fashion fans, her long-term stylist Brie Welch came out to publicly defend the star’s choice of outfit, "We decided the rich color and subtle bustier effect detailing of the top was elegant and would be fun if paired with jeans," Welch explained in an email to the New York Times, that the intent was to create "a more youthful feel for Jingle Ball and the atmosphere there."

© Getty Katie loves a controversial fashion moment

Besides, life's too short to wear boring clothes, right?