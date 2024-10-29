Katie Holmes revived this divisive trend at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2024

On Monday night, the CFDA Fashion Awards 2024 welcomed Hollywood’s finest through its doors to celebrate American fashion design. Celebrities, artists, influencers and fashion figureheads of note gathered at the American Museum of Natural History to attend the high profile event hosted in New York City.

Among the A-lister crew, which spanned Lucy Liu, Kylie Jenner and Blake Lively, was Katie Holmes, who injected the crowd with a hearty dose of colour.

The actress championed colourblocking for the bash, hitting the red carpet in a longline Carolina Herrera gown, which featured a punch pink and lipstick red palette, cut-out side detailing, long sleeves, a rounded neckline and an on-trend black bow at the back.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo The actress attended the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History

Katie’s hair was styled in an elegant updo, which was flanked by ruby-studded drop earrings that perfectly matched with her luxury dress of choice. In her hands, she clasped a simple black clutch bag for her after-hours essentials.

Topping off the outfit with crimson slingback heels with a point-toe finish, Katie paid homage to the Noughties-approved theme of colour clashing.

© Getty The 43-year-old wore Carolina Herrera

The colour block trend harkens back to the ever-divisive 2000s, when fashion was all about bold prints, neon hues and bodycon silhouettes. Inspired by 1960s mod styles, this trend was revived in the early 2000s as a vibrant, playful fashion choice.

Famed for its oxymoronic loud simplicity, the colour block fad was embraced by celebrities and designers alike, embodying a carefree, experimental era in the early ‘Aughts. Marc Jacobs often played with contrasting colour combinations, especially in his collections for Louis Vuitton. Miuccia Prada incorporated bold colour blocks in her work at Prada and Miu Miu, blending bright hues with minimal silhouettes.

© Getty Gucci SS16 © Getty Pucci SS17 © Getty Prada AW20

Likewise, Gucci under Tom Ford and later Frida Giannini experimented with colourblocking, incorporating unmissable shapes and pigments into both clothing and accessories. Emilio Pucci famously rehashed the modish modus operandi through his signature graphic patterns, while designers like Balenciaga and Chloé added a modern twist to the trend in luxury streetwear and casual chic styles.