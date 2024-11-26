Gwyneth Paltrow defined exactly how to wear maxi skirts this winter

Maxi skirts are a timeless wardrobe staple, but let’s face it—they’re not always the easiest to style. Thankfully, Gwyneth Paltrow, the founder of Goop and perennial style icon, just served up the ultimate lesson in how to make the maxi skirt your go-to for winter chic.

While stepping out in New York, to attend the Goop Beauty & Violet Grey holiday party at Chez Margaux, Paltrow was the epitome of effortless elegance in a black leather maxi skirt styled to perfection. She paired the skirt with a structured double-breasted black velvet coat that reached mid-calf, creating a sleek silhouette that balanced cool with sophistication.

Beneath the coat, a crisp white blouse added a touch of classic refinement, while layered gold chains peeked out from her neckline, bringing just the right amount of shine. To complete the ensemble, Gwyneth opted for pointed-toe black heels, elongating her frame and adding a polished touch.

The outfit is proof that maxi skirts can transition seamlessly into your winter wardrobe, even as temperatures drop. Paltrow’s choice to ground the look in neutral tones—black and white—made it versatile and timeless. The structured coat and tailored details ensure that the long skirt doesn’t overwhelm the figure, while the leather material adds an edgy, modern vibe that’s perfect for the season.

© TheStewartofNY Gwyneth Paltrow donned the sleek black maxi to attend her own Goop Beauty holiday party

Let’s not forget that Gwyneth is tapping into one of autumn and winter’s biggest trends. Hemlines are dropping, and maxi skirts are dominating both runways and streets. Designers like Bottega Veneta and Prada showcased floor-grazing silhouettes in wool, making them a functional yet stylish choice for the colder months.

Beyond the runways, brands like Malina, Reformation, and Me+Em are embracing the fall maxi skirt trend, offering styles that pair seamlessly with cozy oversized sweaters, sleek cardigans, or elegantly peek out from beneath long, tailored coats.

To recreate Gwyneth’s look, invest in a high-quality maxi skirt—leather, wool, or denim are great options for winter. Pair it with a tailored coat that hits at or below the knee, and keep your accessories minimal but impactful. Heels or heeled boots are a must to maintain that sleek, elongated silhouette.

With Gwyneth Paltrow leading the way, it’s clear that maxi skirts are more than just a fleeting trend—they’re a winter essential. Take notes and get ready to serve chic, cozy vibes all season long.