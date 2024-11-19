Lila Moss' high-street micro crop top is a 1990s Kate Moss homage

Lila Moss’ take on party season dressing is a nostalgic nod to the Nineties and it’s serving major Kate Moss energy—on a high-street budget.

The rising supermodel and daughter of the British style icon turned heads in an H&M look that was sleek, simple, and dripping with vintage vibes.

Fresh off her star turn in the retailer’s autumn campaign, Lila proved her sartorial chops with an outfit that’s both effortlessly cool and surprisingly accessible. Channelling her mother’s minimalist 1990s aesthetic, Lila rocked a leather-look crop top, perfectly paired with matching black trousers.

The fit screams “model off-duty,” blending edgy texture with understated tailoring. Lila shared glimpses of her outfit on Instagram stories, with snaps in the legendary El Quijote restaurant in New York’s Hotel Chelsea.

This isn’t just any venue—it’s steeped in fashion lore. Patti Smith reminisced about “musicians everywhere, sitting before tables laid with mounds of shrimp with green sauce, paella, pitchers of sangria and bottles of tequila,” in her memoir ‘Just Kids.’ Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, and Andy Warhol were regulars, so Lila’s fashion moment was right at home in this iconic setting.

Later in the evening, she dialled up the nostalgia with a leopard-print jacket that was peak 1990s supermodel chic. The oversized faux fur coat, priced at just £54.99, brought a touch of glam while keeping things budget-friendly. With its dark, luxe pattern, the statement piece that wouldn’t look out of place on the runway.

What makes the whole vibe even cooler? Lila’s commitment to minimalism. Her beauty choices—bare nails and natural makeup—was a subtle flex of effortlessness. She accessorised with an eyelet-detailed cuff bracelet, yet another standout find from H&M’s collection priced at £27.99. The overall effect? A look that was cool-girl personified.

And because Lila Moss is no gatekeeper, she’s also dropped her autumn H&M shopping picks for the world to see. From the scroll-worthy Instagram snaps to her curated wardrobe list, it’s clear she’s mastered the art of mixing high fashion with high street.

Whether you’re planning a night out or just want to channel your inner 90s super, take a cue from Lila. Run, don’t walk, to snag her must-haves before they’re gone.