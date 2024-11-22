Sydney Sweeney's three-piece mini-shorts suit set is cuter than ever

It’s official. Sleek suiting ensembles are autumn 2024’s most beloved new trend.

Joining the likes of Elsa Hosk, Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham on the suiting style aesthetic is none other than Euphoria actress and Miu Miu muse, Sydney Sweeney.

Spotted out and about on Thursday evening attending the unveiling event of RH's latest retail experience - RH Newport, The Gallery at Fashion Island, Sydney commanded attention in a seriously cute yet overly chic tailored three-piece.

© Steve Lucero/BFA.com Sydney's tailored suit was a power-dressing moment

Far from your usual suiting look, Sydney’s corporate ensemble featured a set of itty-bitty culotte-style mini shorts, a fitted button-up waistcoat and a blazer, all made from the same grey fabric. Enlisting her go-to stylist Molly Dickson to curate the cool-girl look, Sydney paired her power-dressing moment with a set of black bow pumps and a simple diamond necklace.

The shorts suit has secured its place as a perennial favourite on the It-girl's trend list, and also championed by designers like The Row, Givenchy, and Max Mara as a versatile choice. Its greatest appeal lies in its adaptability, offering the foundation for a modular, mix-and-match wardrobe. Style the blazer with chic denim , elevate the look with a blouse, or keep it casual with a simple t-shirt. The shorts themselves stay polished when paired with the matching jacket, or you can wear them separately with a knit.

© Steve Lucero/BFA.com The actress wore her long locks in a sleek blow-out style

Silhouettes vary, but a neat, tailored fit is ideal for formal events—just ask Sydney. The combination of shorts and blazer is far more versatile than it seems, easily transitioning between separates or worn together as a statement look. While traditionally a spring/summer staple, Sydney proves it can work year-round. Whether you're searching for office attire or an alternative to a formal summer dress, this ensemble ensures you’ll look cool, feel comfortable, and stay stylish at every event.

To elevate the whole ensemble the Anyone But You star left her long blonde locks out in a loosely waved middle party style while her makeup channelled a healthy sun-kissed glow. For a pop of colour, the actress decided on a deep red manicure, a hue which of course is both perfect for Christmas and the party season ahead. Sydney was in good company for the evening, the stacked guest list also included Jessica Alba, Shanina Shaik and Erin and Sara Foster.

© Steve Lucero/BFA.com Sydney was all smiles alongside Gary Friedman and Jessica Alba

Each VIP guest was among the first to preview the new 97,000-square-foot, four-level innovative retail experience and was treated to a night of opulent elegance, sipping on Ruinart Champagne and snacking on sushi from Nobu.

Over the past few months Sydney has been taking a well-deserved break from her usual A-List duties (until Thursday evening) spotted spending time with friends at country music festivals and exploring her love for cars on the NASCAR track.

Though we love both Sydney's on and off-duty wardrobes, we can’t help but feel that her ultra-cute suiting look is among one of her best ensembles to date.