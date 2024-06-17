Gwyneth Paltrow now wants us to wear sequins for summer

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Sequins for summer? Now that’s what we call "groundbreaking."

Whether or not Miranda Priestly would approve or not, Gwyneth Paltrow just proved that summer diamantés are in full force, and not just for party season. The actress-turned-Goop-founder proved it by stepping out yesterday in a fully encrusted Swarovski crystal gown during Milan Fashion Week.

© Getty Her dazzling dress fit her like a glove

Gwyn paired her glamorous, figure-hugging ensemble with a set of crystal-encrusted strappy heels and a statement necklace made from multiple glistening Swarovski crystals.

For glam, she let her blonde locks roam free, subtly waved to mimic Rita Ora’s beloved mermaid hair look. Letting the dress do all the talking, the business mogul opted for a simple glossy lip, glowy skin and a light slick of shimmery eyeshadow.

© Getty She perfected the no-makeup makeup look for the event

She sported her twinkling midi dress to attend the Swarovski 'Masters of Light - From Vienna to Milan' exhibition opening at the Palazzo Citterio.

© Getty Jessica Alba opted for effortless elegance © Getty Barbie Ferreira chose a silver statement

Joining Gwyneth at the event was Jessica Alba, who sported a sleek blazer mini dress, Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira, who opted for a plunging neckline gown and actress Laura Harrier who made waves in a silver midriff cut-out look.

Crystal and sequin embellished ensembles have been doing the rounds on red carpets around the world over the last few months and Gwyneth isn’t the only famed face bringing the style back.

America Ferrera decided on a Barbie pink Versace option to attend this year's Oscars while Bridgerton’s Hannah Dodd recently sported a silver mini on the Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 screening red carpet.

Gwyneth’s sparkly look comes as a surprise to many as she’s usually known for sporting tailored monochrome suiting, pastel shades or effortless Hamptons-mom-core looks when off-duty, recently sporting a black fitted half-sleeve shirt paired with velvet trousers to attend the Armani SS24 show.

Although it’s rare to see crystals and Gwyneth together, we can’t help but wonder if this seriously stylish union might be the beginning of Gwyn’s new style identity.