Gwyneth Paltrow wore the ultimate AirBnb hosting outfit

The actress has listed her guesthouse in Montecito to rent, and she gave a house tour wearing the perfect dress...

Gwyneth Paltrow's stellar style agenda has made headlines in 2023 for the most unexpected reasons.

Forget film premieres, brand launches or star-studded birthday parties, the Oscar winner was the fashionista lingering on everyone's lips earlier this year for her slew of ultra chic court case outfits. In case you missed it, skier Terry Sanderson was suing her for $300,000 for crashing into him on the slopes at an upscale resort in Utah in 2016.

Granted, the case was interesting. But fashion fanatics were more watchful of her daily courtroom looks, which was perhaps the starting point for 2023's favourite quiet luxury trend (we overanalysed every single one of her looks, and this is what we discovered...).

Now the Shallow Hal actress has yet again captured our attention with a stunning look for a bizarre reason. This time she wore an exquisite navy dress to give a tour of her guest house, which will soon be available to rent via AirBnb.

Talk about 'hostess with the mostess', Gwyneth showed us the perfect outfit to wear for hosting at your home - elevated, yet laid back with a relaxed fit. She shared a video of the property (which let's be honest is bigger than most London flats) with her 8.3 million Instagram followers, wearing the 'Sheely Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress' from her own label, Goop. The ultra feminine silhouette boasts puff sleeves, pleated shoulders and a flattering smocked waist.

She captioned the post: "Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented. @airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night."

The space is designed for two guests, with one queen-sized bed, a luxurious white marble and gold bathroom, a wood-burning fireplace, a wine room and a bar. It's surrounded by nature and also has access to her incredible swimming pool. "Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course you’ll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay," she said.

Will I meet Gwyneth Paltrow at her guest house?

In her Instagram post she also invites guests to have dinner with her and her husband, and choose a bottle of wine from their enviable wine room. "While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal." We'd reserve a night just to chat with Gwyn about her style agenda...

How do I book Gwyneth Paltrow's guest house?

Her house is available to book from August 15 at airbnb.com/goop.

She just gave MTV Cribs a 2023 quiet luxury makeover, and we are obsessed.