Brigitte Macron redefines 'quiet luxury' at the Notre Dame restoration tour

When it comes to impeccable style, French women always set the bar high—and Brigitte Macron just reminded us why.

During a landmark visit to the newly restored Notre Dame Cathedral, France’s first lady, was the epitome of understated elegance, turning the occasion into a masterclass in 'quiet luxury.'

For the tour, Brigitte chose a minimalist yet commanding cream ensemble. Her long, tailored coat featured clean, sharp lines and a flawless drape, exuding sophistication. The choice of fabric—a rich, wool-blend texture—added warmth without sacrificing refinement. She paired the coat with a chunky, softly wrapped scarf in a matching tone, melding practicality with Parisian chic. A fitted white turtleneck peeked through, adding structure and a subtle nod to her signature polished style. Slim black tailored trousers created a sleek silhouette, grounding the outfit in timeless elegance, while her pointed black boots added an edgy but classic touch.

© CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron were joined by the French Minister of Culture and Heritage Rachida Dati and Paris' Archbishop Laurent Ulrich

The scene was set in one of the most iconic landmarks of Paris, Notre Dame. After five years of painstaking restoration work following the devastating 2019 fire, the cathedral is finally preparing for its grand reopening. The French president, Emmanuel Macron, joined Brigitte and Paris' Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, alongside chief architect Philippe Villeneuve, for an exclusive walkthrough of the site.

Inside, Brigitte's neutral palette stood out against the grand medieval arches and striking stained-glass windows, her effortless glamour contrasting serenely with the historical backdrop. The tour highlighted Notre Dame's breathtaking spire, which had been rebuilt using traditional 13th-century carpentry techniques. Over 3,000 handcrafted wooden dowels—made from French oak—were used to reconstruct the structure, celebrating the rich heritage and craftsmanship of France.

© CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON The Macrons inspected the Notre Dame's spire, five years after the 2019 fire which ravaged the world heritage landmark

Emmanuel Macron, visibly moved, called the restoration "a shock of hope," addressing the crowd of over 1,300 artisans who contributed to the project. And yet, it was Brigitte who stole the show (at least sartorially speaking.) Whether subtly adjusting her scarf or strolling alongside the president, her calm confidence and timeless ensemble reminded the world of her standing as a true fashion icon.

This isn’t the first time Brigitte Macron has captured global attention for her sartorial choices. From custom Louis Vuitton at the Paris Paralympics to her sharp, two-tone blazer at the Olympics Closing Ceremony, she’s been dazzling on every stage.

© SARAH MEYSSONNIER The Notre Dame Cathedral is set to re-open early December 2024, with a planned weekend of ceremonies to mark the occasion

Even pop culture can’t resist Brigitte’s allure. In an exciting plot-twist, the French first lady made an appearance in Emily in Paris season four, playing herself with effortless charm. The scene, a playful nod to her fashion prowess and modern appeal, shows Brigitte sharing a moment with Emily Cooper, showcasing the lighter side of her persona. And, as expected, she wore her own clothes for the cameo - because why not when your wardrobe is an endless treasure trove of chic?

Brigitte Macron proves time and time again that true luxury lies in simplicity and quality - a reminder that style doesn’t need to be loud to be heard.