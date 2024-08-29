Brigitte Macron stuns in custom Louis Vuitton at the Paris 2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Brigitte Macron was the epitome of French elegance this week.

She has been captivating onlookers at the Paris 2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony with her impeccable style, in not just one but two custom Louis Vuitton creations.

Arriving at the Élysée Palace reception prior to the event, she exuded sophistication in a white double Mikado wool silk ensemble. The collarless jacket, featuring short sleeves and a rounded edge, perfectly complemented the matching knee-length dress, creating a look that was both refined and contemporary.

© China News Service Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron waited to greet guests during the welcome ceremony for international dignitaries attending the opening ceremony of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

For the Opening Ceremony at Place de la Concorde on August 28, Brigitte Macron continued to stun in a custom vanilla technical gabardine jacket, tailored to perfection with martingale details accentuating her waist.

Paired with matching cigarette trousers, the outfit was a masterclass in modern tailoring. To complete her ensemble, she carried a Slim Trunk bag from the French fashion house, adding a touch of structured elegance that tied the look together.

© Alex Davidson Later on the First Lady donned her second custom Louis Vuitton look

Brigitte Macron has long been a figure of style, and she knows how to turn heads. Just a few weeks ago, at the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony, she once again showcased her impeccable fashion sense in a stunning two-tone Dior blazer. The ensemble effortlessly blended timeless elegance with a modern edge, reinforcing her status as the ‘First Lady’ of Parisian chic.

© Pascal Le Segretain Brigitte Macron stunned at the Stade de France during the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games

Brigitte Macron's fashion choices extend beyond mere aesthetics; they carry a deeper resonance of national pride and 'diplomatic dressing'. By choosing to wear French luxury houses like Louis Vuitton and Dior for these monumental events, she subtly underscores the importance of French craftsmanship and haute couture on the global stage.

Her ensembles are not just about making a statement; they are about celebrating French heritage and artistry. Each appearance she makes is a carefully curated showcase of the country's illustrious fashion legacy, making her not just a style icon, but also a cultural ambassador for her country, effortlessly embodying the essence of French elegance.