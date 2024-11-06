Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ivanka Trump's 10 best fashion moments of all time
Ivanka wears a metallic green strapless gown with a dramatic train. Her hair is in an updo, and she's paired with her husband in a tuxedo on the red carpet.© Larry Busacca

The 'First Daughter' had a slew of memorable style outings 

2 minutes ago
Over the years, Ivanka Trump's style has transformed, blending classic elegance with modern trends, and making statements on some of the world's biggest stages.

Her fashion journey began in the early 2000s as she emerged on the social scene, often spotted at the world's hottest events including the Met Gala, where she experimented with glamorous gowns, bold colours, and statement accessories. Her early looks showcased a playful, high-society vibe, highlighting her as a stylish fixture of the New York elite.

As First Daughter, Ivanka's wardrobe took on a more polished and sophisticated tone, reflecting her elevated status and her role within the White House. From sleek power suits to refined evening gowns, her outfits conveyed confidence and poise, balancing her business acumen with her influence in the public eye. Whether it was a chic monochromatic ensemble for an international event or a dazzling gown at a state dinner.

With Donald Trump recently elected for a second term as President, we're taking a look back at some of Ivanka Trump’s most iconic style moments, capturing her evolution from young fashionista to public figure...

1/10

Ivanka is in a soft blush tulle gown with a thin black belt. The gown’s airy layers and minimal accessories create a whimsical, graceful look against a red carpet backdrop.© Patrick McMullan

Tulle Romance - 2009

Channeling a delicate, almost whimsical aesthetic, Ivanka wore a blush tulle gown cinched with a thin black belt, exuding grace and elegance at the 2009 'The Model As Muse' Met Gala. With minimal accessories and a sleek hairstyle, the soft texture of her dress did all the talking.

2/10

Ivanka wears a lace wedding gown with a long veil and white flower bouquet. She stands with her husband, both smiling, set against a sunny, leafy outdoor background.© Handout

Wedding Elegance - 2009

In her classic bridal moment, Ivanka stunned in a lace gown with a flowing veil, embodying timeless elegance. Her bouquet of white flowers complemented the soft lace details, while her subtle accessories keep the look sophisticated and romantic. The custom Vera Wang gown was said to be inspired by Grace Kelly.

3/10

Ivanka wears a metallic green strapless gown with a dramatic train. Her hair is in an updo, and she's paired with her husband in a tuxedo on the red carpet.© Larry Busacca

Gala Glamour - 2014

Ivanka dazzled in a metallic green strapless gown with a bold jacquard pattern and voluminous train at the 'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' Met Gala. With her hair in a retro updo and statement red lipstick, she exuded old Hollywood glamour, bringing a modern edge to classic elegance. This look was all about confidence and a standout silhouette.

4/10

Ivanka wears a strapless red gown with a fitted bodice and layered skirt, paired with a diamond necklace. Her blonde hair is styled in soft waves, standing beside her husband in a tuxedo at the 101st Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner© Kris Connor

Lady in Red - 2015

Ivanka attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner in a fiery red, strapless gown with a fitted bodice and dramatic, layered skirt. Her old Hollywood waves and sparkling diamond necklace brought vintage glamour, while a matching red clutch completed the look.

5/10

Ivanka sports a structured white coat with asymmetrical lines, smiling while clapping. Beside her, Melania in light blue. Both exude elegance in contrasting pastel shades at he presidential inaugural parade on January 20, 2017 in Washington© NICHOLAS KAMM

Power Pairing - 2017

Wearing a asymmetrical white coat, Ivanka displayed a powerful monochrome look at the presidential inaugural parade. Her minimal makeup and soft waves allowed the chic silhouette to take centre stage, with her USA flag pin adding a final polished touch. Standing next to her step-mother Melania in light blue Ralph Lauren, the colour contrast was striking.

6/10

Wearing a sparkling nude-toned gown, Ivanka walks hand in hand with her husband onstage. The dress is glamorous and shimmery, capturing the light beautifully at the Freedom Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. © Chip Somodevilla

Sparkling Tones - 2017

Ivanka stepped out in a stunning beaded gown with a sheer overlay that caught the light with every step. The champagne-hued dress gave off an ethereal effect as she walks hand in hand with Jared during the Freedom Ball at the Washington Convention Center.

7/10

Ivanka stands in a light pink, tiered dress with black polka dots and floral detail, holding her husband’s hand. They’re dressed formally in a beautiful, flower-filled in the Booksellers Area of the White House to attend a state dinner honouring French President Emmanuel Macron.© MANDEL NGAN

Pink Polka Dots - 2018

At the state dinner held in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron, Ivanka embraced a feminine look with a soft pink, tiered gown adorned with delicate polka dots and floral applique. The dress' layers added movement, creating a playful yet sophisticated vibe.

8/10

Ivanka wears a fitted black dress with an asymmetric white rope detail on the neckline. She walks confidently, accessorizing with statement earrings, a state arrival ceremony hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron© Chip Somodevilla

Monochrome Moment - 2018

Ivanka’s outfit for the state arrival ceremony welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House was both minimalistic and intriguing. She donned a sleek black dress with an asymmetrical neckline accented by a chunky white rope detail. Her choice of statement earrings added a touch of drama, while the understated makeup and clean lines made it an effortlessly stylish look.

9/10

Ivanka wears a sophisticated white outfit with pleats and a peplum waist. A matching white hat completes the vintage-inspired look, as she stands next to her husband Jared Kushner wearing a suit and green striped tie in Westminster Abbey© Max Mumby/Indigo

Pleats and Peplum - 2019

Ivanka channeled a regal vibe in a white, belted dress boasting a pleated skirt and a coordinating fascinator. The polished, structured fit, along with nude pumps, gave a nod to British elegance. The outfit was refined, elegant, and perfect for the visit to Westminster Abbey.

10/10

In a matching polka-dot blouse and skirt, Ivanka walks outdoors, smiling. The light fabric and playful pattern add a breezy, chic touch, accented with white heels and statement bracelets outside Number 10 Downing Street © Karwai Tang

Dotty Dress - 2019

Ivanka stepped out in a fun polka-dot blouse and skirt combo to visit Number 10 Downing Street , pairing it with white heels for a cohesive look. The playful pattern combined with the structured fit shows off her knack for combining professional and lighthearted vibes effortlessly.

