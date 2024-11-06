Ivanka Trump's 10 best fashion moments of all time

Over the years, Ivanka Trump's style has transformed, blending classic elegance with modern trends, and making statements on some of the world's biggest stages.

Her fashion journey began in the early 2000s as she emerged on the social scene, often spotted at the world's hottest events including the Met Gala, where she experimented with glamorous gowns, bold colours, and statement accessories. Her early looks showcased a playful, high-society vibe, highlighting her as a stylish fixture of the New York elite.

As First Daughter, Ivanka's wardrobe took on a more polished and sophisticated tone, reflecting her elevated status and her role within the White House. From sleek power suits to refined evening gowns, her outfits conveyed confidence and poise, balancing her business acumen with her influence in the public eye. Whether it was a chic monochromatic ensemble for an international event or a dazzling gown at a state dinner.

With Donald Trump recently elected for a second term as President, we're taking a look back at some of Ivanka Trump’s most iconic style moments, capturing her evolution from young fashionista to public figure...

Ivanka Trump's Most Memorable Style Moments

1/ 10 © Patrick McMullan Tulle Romance - 2009 Channeling a delicate, almost whimsical aesthetic, Ivanka wore a blush tulle gown cinched with a thin black belt, exuding grace and elegance at the 2009 'The Model As Muse' Met Gala. With minimal accessories and a sleek hairstyle, the soft texture of her dress did all the talking.

2/ 10 © Handout Wedding Elegance - 2009 In her classic bridal moment, Ivanka stunned in a lace gown with a flowing veil, embodying timeless elegance. Her bouquet of white flowers complemented the soft lace details, while her subtle accessories keep the look sophisticated and romantic. The custom Vera Wang gown was said to be inspired by Grace Kelly.

3/ 10 © Larry Busacca Gala Glamour - 2014 Ivanka dazzled in a metallic green strapless gown with a bold jacquard pattern and voluminous train at the 'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' Met Gala. With her hair in a retro updo and statement red lipstick, she exuded old Hollywood glamour, bringing a modern edge to classic elegance. This look was all about confidence and a standout silhouette.

4/ 10 © Kris Connor Lady in Red - 2015 Ivanka attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner in a fiery red, strapless gown with a fitted bodice and dramatic, layered skirt. Her old Hollywood waves and sparkling diamond necklace brought vintage glamour, while a matching red clutch completed the look.

5/ 10 © NICHOLAS KAMM Power Pairing - 2017 Wearing a asymmetrical white coat, Ivanka displayed a powerful monochrome look at the presidential inaugural parade. Her minimal makeup and soft waves allowed the chic silhouette to take centre stage, with her USA flag pin adding a final polished touch. Standing next to her step-mother Melania in light blue Ralph Lauren, the colour contrast was striking.

6/ 10 © Chip Somodevilla Sparkling Tones - 2017 Ivanka stepped out in a stunning beaded gown with a sheer overlay that caught the light with every step. The champagne-hued dress gave off an ethereal effect as she walks hand in hand with Jared during the Freedom Ball at the Washington Convention Center.

7/ 10 © MANDEL NGAN Pink Polka Dots - 2018 At the state dinner held in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron, Ivanka embraced a feminine look with a soft pink, tiered gown adorned with delicate polka dots and floral applique. The dress' layers added movement, creating a playful yet sophisticated vibe.

8/ 10 © Chip Somodevilla Monochrome Moment - 2018 Ivanka’s outfit for the state arrival ceremony welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House was both minimalistic and intriguing. She donned a sleek black dress with an asymmetrical neckline accented by a chunky white rope detail. Her choice of statement earrings added a touch of drama, while the understated makeup and clean lines made it an effortlessly stylish look.

9/ 10 © Max Mumby/Indigo Pleats and Peplum - 2019 Ivanka channeled a regal vibe in a white, belted dress boasting a pleated skirt and a coordinating fascinator. The polished, structured fit, along with nude pumps, gave a nod to British elegance. The outfit was refined, elegant, and perfect for the visit to Westminster Abbey.