Sofia Richie Grainge proved 'boho-chic' is back - starting with her £2,700 statement earrings

If there’s one thing guaranteed to make us start pinning to our 2025 vision board, it’s Sofia Richie Grainge serving up another effortlessly chic look. This time, she nailed the perfect Thanksgiving outfit—a blend of practicality, undeniable glamour and let’s not forget those earrings.

For a day of turkey and togetherness, Sofia chose a cozy yet elevated co-ord: a cashmere knitted skirt and matching top by Lisa Yang, priced at a cool £800. Equal parts warm, stylish, and versatile, it’s the ultimate winter wardrobe trifecta. Sofia added her signature touch of luxe by pairing the outfit with silver Chanel wedges and the pièce de résistance: a pair of stunning statement earrings that took her look from cozy to couture.

The earrings in question? Lisa Eisner's 'Totem' earrings in hammered bronze, a £2,700 masterpiece that channels modern boho-chic with a nod to 1970s artistry. Eisner, a jewellery designer who has been crafting bold, one-of-a-kind pieces since 2014, draws inspiration from the raw beauty of the American West. Think turquoise from Arizona, Wyoming black jade, and fossilized stones - all meticulously hand-selected and set in either bronze or gold.

© @sofiagrainge Sofia Richie wore the most spectacular statement earrings from Lisa Eisner

Lisa describes her creations as "little sculptures," embracing bronze for its creative freedom and rich patina. "I've always been drawn to big, statement jewellery," Eisner says, "Bronze lets me think big without limitations. It’s bold, free, and full of character." Every piece of her jewellery is handmade, using techniques like hand-forging and lost wax casting, ensuring that each creation is unique.

Chloé AW24 featured plenty of boho inspired looks

Inspired by the free-spirited experimental vibe of 1970s artist studios, Sofia’s earrings perfectly capture the ethos of the era. They’re the ultimate accessory for anyone looking to channel boho-luxe. Eisner rarely duplicates designs, and her pieces are often crafted with stones unique to that particular item. "I don’t like wearing the same jewellery as everyone else, and I know my clients feel the same," she explains. (Would we expect anything less from Sofia Richie Grainge?)

Zimmemann's AW24 show was laden with gold statement accessories

The timing of Sofia's statement couldn’t be better. Boho style is having a major moment. Thanks to Chemena Kamali's buzzworthy debut as Chloé's creative director - where her AW24 collection revived boho flair with sheer, ruffled layers—and Zimmermann's lineup was packed with flowing fabrics and eclectic patterns, the aesthetic is officially back in full swing.

Ready to channel your inner Sienna Miller circa 2004? If a 'full boho' moment feels too bold, start small—because, as Sofia just proved, accessories can make all the difference. So, here’s to bold jewelry, cozy cashmere, and the undeniable power of boho-chic in 2024.