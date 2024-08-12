Brigitte Macron stuns in two-tone blazer at Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Brigitte Macron knows how to turn heads, and she did just that at the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Stepping out in a stunning two-tone blazer, Macron effortlessly blended timeless elegance with a modern edge, reminding us all why she’s the ‘First Lady’ of Parisian chic.

Her choice of a double-breasted blazer was anything but ordinary. With its crisp white body and sharp black accents on the collar and lapels, the contrast between the colours added a fresh twist to a classic silhouette, making it impossible to miss in the crowd. The tailored fit highlighted her figure, while those bold black buttons gave the whole look an extra dose of elegance.

© Pascal Le Segretain Brigitte Macron stunned at the Stade de France

But Macron didn’t stop there. She paired the blazer with sleek, cropped black trousers that perfectly complemented the jacket’s accents, creating a polished, streamlined ensemble. Her black pumps were a classic choice, elongating the silhouette and adding that final touch of classic elegance we’ve come to expect from her.

And let’s talk about the accessories… Macron kept it chic and simple, opting for a structured black Dior handbag that tied the whole look together. Her minimal jewellery choice was a smart move, allowing the two-tone blazer to take centre stage. With her blonde hair styled in soft waves, she looked effortlessly glamorous.

© FRANCK FIFE She joined her husband, President Emmanuel Macron, at the Closing Ceremony

It was a fashion moment that perfectly captured her signature style—refined yet daring, traditional yet contemporary. Macron’s look was a masterclass in how to do understated elegance.

Likewise at the Athletics evening session on day fifteen of the Paris Olympics, Brigitte Macron sported another chic white blazer paired with an ombre blue and white top featuring bold ‘FRANCE’ lettering. She completed the look with tailored navy trousers, effortlessly blending casual and formal elements.

© Karwai Tang Brigitte attended the men's basketball Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States a few days earlier

Brigitte once again showed the world that when it comes to fashion, the French women are in a league of their own.