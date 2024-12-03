Princess Kate's burgundy leather boots are bang on trend

Despite her royal status, the Princess of Wales is never one to sleep on a sartorial trend. From preppy polka dots to popular pigments, the royal has curated an archive brimming with relevant themes, yielding widespread praise for her self-styling skills.

On Tuesday morning, Princess Kate was joined by Prince William in London to welcome the Emir of Qatar and his wife during their state visit - her first public outing for a state visit since her cancer diagnosis.

For the occasion, the mother-of-three slipped into a pair of heeled burgundy leather boots by Gianvito Rossi, featuring a sleek point toe and buttery finish - a silhouette cherished by Gen Z shoppers and timeless tastemakers alike.

© Getty The Princess of Wales championed burgundy via her shoewear choice

She sheathed herself in warmth via a sculptural coatdress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen with button-down detailing and a curved pillbox hat cut from the same festive shade by Sahar Millinery.

Princess Kate’s contemporary choice of footwear added a modern touch to her formal attire. Point-toe boots have a storied history, tracing back to medieval Europe, where their exaggerated designs, called ‘poulaines,’ symbolised wealth and status.

© Getty The royal wore an Alexander McQueen coat dress by Sarah Burton

By the 17th century, pointed footwear had evolved into more practical shapes for riding and combat boots, slowly divorcing their hierarchical connotations. In the mid-20th century, Western cowboy boots embraced a tapered toe for functionality, helping riders easily insert their feet into stirrups. The pointed toe also became synonymous with rock 'n' roll in the 1950s and 1960s, thanks to styles like winklepicker boots.

While Princess Kate’s burgundy options are far removed from cowboy silhouettes, the royal’s chosen style is hot property among the fashion elite.

© Getty Jil Sander SS25 © Getty Acne Studios SS24 © Getty Gucci SS25

Thanks to the revival of Y2K sensibilities, slim-toed boots (often with a kitten heel) have become a Depopper’s dream find. Brands quickly caught onto the trend, leading houses such as Toteme, Jil Sander, Prada and Acne Studios to incorporate the shape into their footwear collections.

Both burgundy and narrow boot silhouettes continue to dominate the trend cycle - proving that Princess Kate never fails to look anything less than on point.