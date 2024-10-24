Princess Kate's chicest autumn outfit comes in new colourways for AW24

Although the Princess of Wales' entire wardrobe is admired by fashion editors and royal fans across the globe, there are certain pieces she wears that stand out from the crowd - be that for styling, opulence or perfecting the latest trends.

One of our favourites for this time of year? the cream Sézane co-ord she wore in October 2023

On a visit to Nottingham Trent University, Kate surprised fashion fans by wearing a cream knitted two-piece jumper and midi skirt set from the coveted cool girl label, paired with a matching handbag from Tusting.

The ribbed knit round neck jumper with tortoise-shell buttons on the sleeves, paired with the matching fitted midi skirt featuring a floaty hem, epitomised autumn/winter elegance and the label has released it in new sumptuous colourways for 2024.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Kate looked the epitome of elegance in her Sézane co-ord

Elevated yet comfortable, the set is perfect for any occasion. Dress up like Kate with a pair of court heels and a handbag, or pair with knee-high boots and your favourite shoulder, crossbody or tote bag for a more laid-back look.

Sézane has released the piece in this season's hottest colourway: burgundy.

Naelle Skirt and Sami Jumper - Sézane

Whilst deep, rich red hues may not be groundbreaking, the influx of pieces we've seen on everybody from industry tastemakers to A-listers alike this season has proved that it's the colour to be wearing this season.

"Last season, bright cherry red had the fashion world in a chokehold," says H! Fashion's style writer Chloe Gallagher, "This season, the must-have colour is its deeper-hued cousin, oxblood. Rich in tone and style, oxblood is such an effortlessly chic option and gives an expensive finish to any look."

If your wardrobe is already peppered with dark red, the set is also available in navy, black, love green, nautical navy stripes and Kate's classic cream colourway.

We mean it when we say run, don't walk: Sézane's pieces aren't on the shelves for long...