Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate MIddleton's chicest autumn outfit comes in new colourways for AW24
Subscribe
Kate MIddleton's chicest autumn outfit comes in new colourways for AW24
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Nottingham Trent University on October 11, 2023 in Nottingham, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are carrying out engagements across the UK to mark World Mental Health Day and to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing, particularly in young people. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang

Princess Kate's chicest autumn outfit comes in new colourways for AW24

Her fashion editor-approved Sézane two-piece is now available in this season's most coveted colour

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
51 seconds ago
Share this:

Although the Princess of Wales' entire wardrobe is admired by fashion editors and royal fans across the globe, there are certain pieces she wears that stand out from the crowd - be that for styling, opulence or perfecting the latest trends.

One of our favourites for this time of year? the cream Sézane co-ord she wore in October 2023

On a visit to Nottingham Trent University, Kate surprised fashion fans by wearing a cream knitted two-piece jumper and midi skirt set from the coveted cool girl label, paired with a matching handbag from Tusting.

The ribbed knit round neck jumper with tortoise-shell buttons on the sleeves, paired with the matching fitted midi skirt featuring a floaty hem, epitomised autumn/winter elegance and the label has released it in new sumptuous colourways for 2024.

kate middleton sezane co ord at nottingham trent university © Max Mumby/Indigo
Princess Kate looked the epitome of elegance in her Sézane co-ord

Elevated yet comfortable, the set is perfect for any occasion. Dress up like Kate with a pair of court heels and a handbag, or pair with knee-high boots and your favourite shoulder, crossbody or tote bag for a more laid-back look. 

Sézane has released the piece in this season's hottest colourway: burgundy.

Naelle Skirt and Sami Jumper - Sézane
Naelle Skirt and Sami Jumper - Sézane

Whilst deep, rich red hues may not be groundbreaking, the influx of pieces we've seen on everybody from industry tastemakers to A-listers alike this season has proved that it's the colour to be wearing this season.

"Last season, bright cherry red had the fashion world in a chokehold," says H! Fashion's style writer Chloe Gallagher, "This season, the must-have colour is its deeper-hued cousin, oxblood. Rich in tone and style, oxblood is such an effortlessly chic option and gives an expensive finish to any look."

If your wardrobe is already peppered with dark red, the set is also available in navy, black, love green, nautical navy stripes and Kate's classic cream colourway.

We mean it when we say run, don't walk: Sézane's pieces aren't on the shelves for long...

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More