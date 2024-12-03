Princess Kate joins Prince William for major role at Qatar state visit - best photos

The Princess of Wales joined the Prince of Wales to welcome the Emir of Qatar and his first wife, Sheikha Jawaher, on Tuesday to kick off the state visit.

It marked Kate's latest major appearance amid her gradual return to royal duties following cancer treatment.

For the special occasion, the Princess looked elegant dressed in a maroon coat dress crafted by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. She spruced up her look with a matching hat by Sahar Millinery. Kate's brunette locks were styled in an elegant chignon, and she accessorised with pearl drop earrings and a pearl necklace which belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Her decision to wear maroon paid homage to the country's flag which featues maroon and a serrated band of white. Pearls, meanwhile, are closely associated with the country.

Echoing Kate's smart look, Prince William donned a crisp white shirt, a red patterned tie and a dark, longline coat.

While the Queen was due to be present at the arrival ceremony, she pulled out of the occasion on Monday evening due to lingering side effects from an earlier chest infection. Doctors have urged Camilla, 77, to take time to rest and recover fully. She contracted the illness a month ago following her long-haul trip to Australia and Samoa.

HELLO! understands that Her Majesty will attend the arrival lunch at Buckingham Palace, before joining their guests Sheikh Tamim and Sheikha Jawaher at the palace's picture gallery.

While Kate will be involved in the daytime elements of the state visit, she will not be present for the glittering state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening.

The Princess is preparing to host her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday 6 December, which aims to provide a moment of reflection about the importance of loved ones, especially during difficult times.

1/ 13 © Getty Images Braving the autumn chill Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the first of his three wives, Sheikha Jawaher, appeared in good spirits as they stepped off a plane this morning on day one of their state visit.



2/ 13 © Getty Images A colourful affair Flags of Qatar and Union Jacks lined the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace.

3/ 13 © Getty Images Princess Anne arrives The monarch's sister Princess Anne was photographed arriving for the state visit.

4/ 13 © Getty Images Kate and William greet the couple Princess Kate and Prince William welcomed the couple earlier in the morning.

5/ 13 © Getty Images Sheikha Jawaher oozed elegance in a mauve button-down coat which she paired with dazzling drop earrings. She wore her brunette tresses in pristine waves and rounded off her look with a slick of plum lipstick.

6/ 13 © James Whatling Beaming King Charles King Charles was all smiles as he prepared to welcome the Emir at Horse Guards Parade. He wore a white shirt, a smart coat, navy trousers and a coordinating blue tie.

7/ 13 © James Whatling A touching moment In one sweet moment, Prince William was spotted sweetly placing a supportive hand on his wife's shoulder.



8/ 13 © Getty A warm welcome The royal mother-of-three made a series of presentations.

9/ 13 © Getty Images Inspecting the Guard His Majesty then introduced his guests to a line up of dignitaries, inclding Prime Minster Sir Keir Starmer, foreign secretary David Lammy, and home secretary Yvette Cooper. A Guard of Honour, found by 1st Battalion Welsh guards then gave a Royal Salute and the Qatari National Anthem was played by the band of the Welsh Guards. Major Rhydian Emyln-Williams then approached the dais and, speaking in Arabic, invited the Emir and the King to inspect the Guard.

The two monarchs then walked along the two ranks of troops. Also on parade were the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, who are normally positioned in Green Park, and a Sovereign's Escort from the Life Guards.

10/ 13 © James Whatling Kate's fashion Kate wowed in an elegant burgundy coat dress complete with structured shoulders, double-breasted detailing and a figure-flattering cut. A matching burgundy beret by Sahar Millinery elevated her look. As for accessories, Kate glittered in the late Queen Elizabeth II's precious pearls, which she first wore at Prince Phillip's funeral, then again at Her Majesty's funeral in 2022; a sign the former monarch had left her the sentimental jewels.

11/ 13 © Getty Queen Camilla Despite pulling out of the open-air event, Camilla appeared in high spirits as she rode in the back of a car.

12/ 13 © Getty Images Carriage procession Following the formalities, the Master of the Horse Lord Ashton of Hyde escorted the Emir and Sheikha to the Irish State Coach to join the King for the procession back to the Palace.

13/ 13 © Getty Images William and Kate followed in the Australian State Coach with Qatar's prime minister and minister for foreign affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. Other dignitaries followed in a series of State Landaus for the journey down The Mall to the Palace. At the Grand Entrance, they were greeted by another Guard of Honour, found from 1st Battalion Welsh Guards and the band of the Irish Guards, who played the Qatari and British National Anthems.

