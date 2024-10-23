Princess Kate's latest Y2K accessory was totally unexpected, yet so iconic

The Y2K fashion phenomenon is still very much alive and kicking (much to the dismay of plenty of millennials).

Low-rise jeans, Paris Hilton-coded crop tops, denim maxi skirts, belly chains and so much more have blanketed the sartorial realm since the beginning of the 2020s.

The latest to revive yet another forgotten piece from the nostalgic era, is the ever-stylish Princess of Wales, proving that the aesthetic has officially reached royal status.

Last week Princess Kate took off-duty dressing and gave it the ultimate retro spin. Standing on the side of a football pitch watching her youngest son Prince Louis play football, Kate was spotted wearing a pair of brown 70s-esque flared trousers, a classic countryside outdoor jacket with large pockets, brown mitten gloves and scarves to match her trousers - an outfit not seemingly far from her quintessential casual sartorial uniform.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore a similar outfit in 2013

The pièce de résistance was her green baker boy hat that spun us into major fashion nostalgia - a piece that she also wore in 2013.

Kate's fashion agenda is always on-trend and royal-appropriate. From the 2000s when she rocked the coolest squared framed Chanel sunglasses, to the 2010s with peplum dresses. Right now, she's nailing this season's biggest trends from burgundy to polka dots, therefore her baker boy cap revival was totally unexpected.

The retro silhouette is a core piece of English fashion heritage. After becoming popular in the late 1800s and early 1900s, it was soon adopted by the upper class for outdoor events like hunting or shooting.

© Catwalking Saint Laurent AW17 © Imaxtree Maison Margiela AW17 © Imaxtree Miu Miu AW17

Industry icons including Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin popularised the look in the 60s and the fashionistas of the 2000s gave the hat major It-girl accessories status. It also appeared in the 2010s, with autumn/winter 2017 collections from the likes of John Galliano, Prada and Miu Miu, peppering the runway with baker boy hats in all colours, textures and sizes for a variety of aesthetics.

© Getty Bella Hadid also revived the trend in 2019

Fast forward to 2024, and whether they remind you of Peaky Blinders, David Beckham or Jennifer Lopez, the hat has cemented its place as a mainstream fashion icon.

"Every Christmas I feel it's a right of passage to bring out my baker boy hate in honour of Kiera Knightley's character in Love Actually," says H! Fashion's Orion Scott, "As somebody who doesn't suit hats, I feel it's the only one that is universally flattering (its also great for bad hair days). I am completely on board with a revival if the Princess of Wales sees fit."