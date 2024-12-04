Selena Gomez's leather mini skirt and sheer tights combo is a date night dream

Monochrome has become Selena Gomez’s signature uniform. From gothic-inspired frocks to a luxury lashing of sequins, the former Disney star has mastered the art of black and white dressing.

Case in point? On Tuesday evening, the actress was seen leaving the set of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City, sporting another colour-void concoction of note.

While promoting her latest project Emilia Perez, featuring co-stars, Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena hit the city streets in a buttery smooth leather mini skirt, paired with a high neck blouse with Victoriana ruffle trim detailing, pearlescent buttons and a slightly cropped sequin jacket in black with pointed accents.

© Getty Selena was seen leaving The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City

A pair of Louboutin ‘Hollandway’ heels elevated the look while adding a subtle red pop to her winter-ready attire.

The singer wore her dark hair down loose in a straightened, shoulder length fashion with a sleek middle parting as she waved to excited onlookers stationed outside the studio.

© Getty The star stuck to her guns in a monochrome look topped with sequins

A soft beauty glow featuring a porcelain complexion, a glossy cherry pink lip, a blended bronzed eyeshadow palette and a slick eyeliner flick highlighted her natural features.

For the final touch, Selena sheathed herself in a hearty layer of warmth courtesy of a black longline coat with a sumptuous fur trim and lining.

© Getty She layered up in a Penny Coat-style garment

While her style leans towards black and white colourways, Selena is certainly not afraid to toy with tones. Earlier this month, she made a strong case for opulent optics, styling a bright pink pair that Legally Blonde's Elle Woods would approve of.

She showcased her new pair of fuchsia frames via social media for all to see, pairing the punchy specs with a crisp white shirt and a radiant beauty blend, likely whipped up using products from her famed beauty empire Rare Beauty.

As they say, get a girl who can do both. Right, Selena?