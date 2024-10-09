Selena Gomez is a date night dream in plunging bodysuit and trousers

Taking a brief hiatus from her recent LBD craze, Rare Beauty founder Selena Gomez swapped out her micro mini for a set of wide-leg trousers that are perfectly weather-appropriate.

Spotted out and about in New York City on Tuesday, the star celebrated the second year of her beauty empire Rare Beauty working with Sephora on their Make A Rare Impact Campaign, while honouring World Mental Health Day.

© Getty Selena looked radiant for the occasion

Keeping things casually cool but elegant for the occasion, Selena sported a set of cream-toned wide leg trousers, fixed with an embellished black leather belt, a plunging neckline black bodysuit and a set of pointed toe pumps.

To accessorise her understated ensemble, Selena stacked her wrist full of colourful Taylor Swift Eras tour-approved friendship bracelets, one of which read 'Rare Beauty,' which was likely given to her by a fan. She also added a set of simple gold hoop earrings to match her gold-accented belt.

© Getty Her colourful bracelets gave the sleek ensemble a pop of colour

For hair and makeup, the beauty mogul obviously wore a full blend from her brand, opting for glowing skin, a subtle eye look and a slick of glossy blush-pink lipstick.

Though a far cry from her recent uber-suave tuxedo dress and sheer tights look, which she wore just a few days ago, the elevated ensemble is perfect for the autumn season ahead, especially for those of us struggling to style our new season wardrobe.

The Only Murders in the Building star has forever been open and honest with her following and fans about mental health and her own struggles, which is why she started the Make A Rare Impact Campaign.

October 10 marks World Mental Health Day and to celebrate the event, 100 per cent of global Sephora Rare Beauty sales will be donated to the Rare Impact Fund to help expand mental health resources and support for young people globally.