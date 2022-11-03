Selena Gomez dons glamorous silk gown for emotional premiere of her documentary The star has a big weekend ahead of her

The time has finally come for Selena Gomez to bare it all as she premieres her highly-anticipated documentary, My Mind and Me.

The star really stepped it up for the emotional premiere, which took place on 2 November at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

The tell-all documentary will be officially released on Apple TV+ on 4 November, and the "uniquely raw and intimate" glimpse into her world is a look into the past six years of her life, and its ups and downs.

WATCH: Selena Gomez opens up about mental health journey

For the special premiere, Selena looked glamorous as ever, donning an extra chic magenta purple silk dress by Rodarte. The stunning gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with a tie at the top, and her stylist, Kate Young – whose clients include Margot Robbie, Dakota Johnson, Michelle Williams and more – styled the look with glittery silver pumps and diamond pendant earrings.

Her hair was styled in a slicked back bun, and she wore a smokey-eye look and nude lips for make-up.

Alex Keshshian is behind the documentary, who also directed the seminal documentary on Madonna, 1991's Madonna: Truth or Dare.

Selena looked fabulous for the special night

The description for the upcoming documentary reads: "After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."

Selena has shared various glimpses into the film, in which she opens up like never before about her struggles with stardom, her mental health journey, which includes a depression and bipolar disorder diagnosis, and her health setbacks.

The trailer for My Mind and Me

Following the premiere, The New York Times hailed it in their review "sincere and soul-baring," and claimed it was "an honest portrait of stardom."

"Watching it is like eavesdropping on a 95-minute therapy session with the artist," wrote Chris Azzopardi.

