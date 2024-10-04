Selena Gomez suits up in uber-suave tuxedo dress and sheer tights

Selena Gomez is in her LBD era and we’re literally living for it.

Spotted out and about in yet another variation of the fashion world's most favourable wardrobe essential, Selena proved just how versatile a wardrobe full of black mini dresses can be.

© Getty Selena is obsessed with black dresses at the moment

Deciding upon a sleek satin tuxedo mini dress with a plunging neckline, a set of sheer tights and a pair of plain black pumps, Selena kept things elegant but understated for a celebratory night out in The Big Apple.

The Rare Beauty founder decided to straighten her long brunette locks for the evening, settling on a middle parting which she tucked behind her ear on one side.

© Getty The Only Murders in the Building star likely used a full face of products from her brand Rare Beauty

To elevate her sharp tailored look, the beauty mogul made sure to go all out makeup-wise, pairing a sultry smokey eye look with a lick of a light peach shade on her lips.

Selena wore her striking sheer tights and tuxedo look to accept the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres award, alongside the cast of her new film Emilia Pérez. The prestigious award is an order of France established in 1957 by the Minister of Culture and highlights those who have made a significant contribution to arts and literature, or the promotion of these fields.

In an Instagram post shared to her 423m Instagram followers, Selena thanked Mohamed Bouabdallah, the Cultural Counselor of France in the United States for the honour: “Thank you @mbouabdallah_ for honouring my cast with the Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres tonight at @villa.albertine for Emilia Perez!”

Friends, fans and family were quick to congratulate the 32-year-old, Gwyneth Paltrow leaving a simple but effective: “Okay, this is chic” comment whilst a fan made a wholesome note: “The first picture captured my heart I love seeing you happy.” - and we couldn't agree more.

If our calculations are correct (going by the amount of stylish instagram posts Selena's shared in the last month) it won't be long until we get another chic LBD option. When that time comes, we shall be ready and waiting.