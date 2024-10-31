Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Selena Gomez has an Elle Woods moment in hot pink glasses
Selena Gomez poses in a pink dress on her Instagram© Instagram/@selenagomez

The Rare Beauty founder proved just how stylish a pair of spectacles can be

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Did Selena Gomez just make colourfully-framed glasses a must-have accessory for autumn 2024? We think so. 

Posting to her Instagram story on Thursday morning, the former Disney star made a strong case for opulent opticals, styling a bright pink pair that Legally Blonde's Elle Woods would no doubt approve of.

Selena Gomez shares a selfie of herself wearing pink glasses in a car© Instagram/@selenagomez
Selena isn't afraid of a little colour when it comes to accessories

Never one to curate a boring ensemble, Selena wore her pink frames to elevate a casual off-duty button-up white shirt outfit. 

Also adding to the star's think-pink aesthetic was a full face of glam, likely concocted using products from her famed beauty empire Rare Beauty. 

Hailey Bieber poses for a mirror selfie on her instagram story in a grey knit cardigan and a pair of slim glasses© Instagram/@haileybieber
Hailey never posts a selfie without her Rhode lipgloss phone case

Opting for a sleek winged eyeliner look, fluttery lashes, a luscious muted pink-toned lip and a lick of rosy blush, Selena proved that an impeccable facecard can make any pared back outfit look luxe. 

Selena's spectacles of choice look to be Dolce & Gabbana’s 'Pink Crystal Butterfly Frame,' a style which is made from hot pink transparent acetate and features a dainty gold metal detail on both arms.

Elle Woods will forever be a style icon© Eric Ford
Elle Woods will forever be a style icon

Reading glasses on a whole have been having a major moment in the fashion sphere over the last few months, with both oversized and slim-lined variations donned en masse by notable names on repeat. 

Earlier this month Hailey Bieber made a case for the '90s secretary style, sporting a pair of black framed Miu Miu options with a slicked-back hairstyle and a grey button-up cardigan. 

Rita Ora, Millie Bobby Brown and Bella Hadid have all been partial to an oversized frame in the last few months, with Bella even sporting a pair on the SS25 Saint Laurent catwalk

Tones of pink will always be synonymous with our favourite sorority girl-turned-lawyer Elle Woods. If you’re struggling to source a last minute Halloween costume for this weekend, might we suggest taking a leaf out of Selena’s book and channel your inner Harvard Law graduate? What, like it’s hard?

