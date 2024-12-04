Angelina Jolie's coffee run outfit revolves around platform heels

Even when popping out for her morning caffeine hit, Angelina Jolie never looks anything less than flawless.

Spotted in New York’s East Village district on Tuesday, the Hollywood mogul wrapped up warm while leaving Atelier Jolie, her eponymous fashion-focused initiative.

Channelling cosy-chic, Angelina layered up in a pair of longline black trousers with flared hems, a charcoal grey knit in an oversized style and a simple white tank top. A pair of Groovy Chick-inspired shoes caught the attention of keen-eyed fashion followers, complete with a platform wedge, an ebony colourway and a subtle peep toe.

© Getty Angelina Jolie was seen leaving Atelier Jolie in NYC

The Mr & Mrs Smith actress wore her blonde-tinted hair down loose in a tussled yet straightened style and accessorised with her go-to pair of blacked-out aviators. In true New Yorker fashion, she clasped a takeaway coffee and waved to photographers awaiting her appearance. A sleek black wristlet completed her off-duty aesthetic.

Platform wedges are a Noughties relic, yet found their footing a few decades prior. Popularised in the 1970s as a disco-era staple, their origins date back to the 1930s, credited to Italian designer Salvatore Ferragamo. They’ve seen countless revivals, gracing runways and red carpets alike. Modern icons such as Dua Lipa, Nicola Peltz Beckham and Bella Hadid embrace platform wedges for their ability to elevate any look - literally and figuratively.

© Getty The actress styled out a pair of 00s-inspired wedged heels

Joining said cohort of decadent dressers, Angelina effortlessly merged realtor glam with low-key loungewear, perfect for a day spent in the studio.

In addition to acting, the mother-of-six continues to helm her brand - a creative platform designed to prioritise sustainability, collaboration, and inclusivity in fashion. Angelina’s atelier allows customers to participate in the design process by repurposing or reimagining existing pieces or creating new custom garments with a focus on ethical production.

From New York to LA, it’s clear that Angelina’s self-styling abilities never waver.