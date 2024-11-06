Meet the designer bag Sofia Richie, Elsa Hosk and Angelina Jolie can't get enough of this season

The word 'chic' is arguably overused in the fashion vernacular, to describe any outfit, accessory or person that is elevated, refined and minimalistic.

There are three fashionistas, however, who undeniably fit the definition of the word to a T - Angelina Jolie, Sofia Richie Grainge and Elsa Hosk. Therefore, when these A-list It-girls, plus a slew of others sport the same accessory, you know it's one to keep on your radar for the season ahead.

Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia recently shared the ultimate transitional weather season outfit - a boxy black leather jacket, comfortable wide-leg trousers, a pair of black flip-flops (perhaps not for those of us in the UK) and the pièce de résistance - the Y Tote bag by Saint Laurent in the shade 'Brick'.

© Instagram/@sofiagrainge Sofia Richie Grainge wore an outfit

Retailing for £2,900, the leather bag features a subtle Y-shaped stitch inspired by the house's archives, a top handle and a hook closure - the perfect, timeless and versatile silhouette that can be used all year around. Despite only being released this November, the bag has quickly become an A-list go-to.

Model and fashion muse Elsa Hosk has also been styling up the bag. "When it comes to elevating any outfit, accessories are key, "says H! Fashion's fashion and accessories writer Orion Scott.

© Instagram/@hoskelsa Elsa paired her 'Y' tote with a selection of other dreamy designer bags

"To glam up a pair of grey sweatpants, Elsa added a pair of brown leather flats, a brown Hermés Birkin, an oversized leather tote [the Saint Lauren Y tote] in the same caramel hue and a patent Saint Laurent Clutch. Of course, her manicure also matched."

Angelina paired hers with a black longline jacket and court heels and Iris Law opted for an It-girl-coded etheral satin cami top and jeans, whilst Bella Hadid, Laura Harrier, and Zoë Kravitz have spotted the black leather version with elevated, understated street style looks.

© Instagram/@ysl Angelina Jolie looked effortessly chic in all-black

I for one am overjoyed that the oversized bag silhouette has returned with a bang. From now I'll be permanently carrying a pair of ballet flats to slip out of heels at any moment, a whole make up station, a jumper for the end of the night and a big bottle of water (or wine, depending on the occasion...)