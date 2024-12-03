Angelina Jolie leads the best dressed at star-studded Gothams Awards

The 34th Annual Gothams Awards took over Cipriani Wall Street with a dazzling red carpet, showcasing some of Hollywood’s most elegant and daring stars.

The evening was filled with glamour, grace, and a touch of bold creativity as attendees brought their A-game to the iconic event. From classic silhouettes to whimsical details, here are the best-dressed stars who left everyone in awe.

© Mike Coppola Angelina Jolie Angelina kept it effortlessly chic and sophisticated in a sleeveless black gown that exuded quiet elegance. The flowing fabric featured subtle asymmetrical hemlines, creating a silhouette that was both modern and timeless. She paired the look with strappy black heels, keeping her accessories to a minimum to let her glowing complexion and signature natural beauty take center stage. Her simple, side-parted hair and soft makeup added the perfect



© Kristina Bumphrey Nicole Kidman Nicole embraced the beauty of florals in a strapless black gown adorned with a riot of colorful blossoms cascading across the fabric. The structured bodice highlighted her statuesque frame, while the gown’s dramatic train added an element of regal sophistication. Her sleek, straight blonde hair and understated makeup ensured the bold print remained the star of the show. Nicole’s gown was a stunning homage to timeless glamour with a playful, modern twist.

© Kristina Bumphrey Chloë Sevigny Chloë served up a bold and playful look, stepping out in a voluminous off-the-shoulder burgundy mini-dress. The oversized ruffles added drama and a touch of whimsy, while the shorter hemline showcased her black sheer tights and metallic gold heels. With her hair styled in soft waves and a pop of sparkle from her earrings, Chloë reminded everyone why she’s a red carpet risk-taker who always makes a statement.

© Mike Coppola Pamela Anderson Pamela embraced old-Hollywood glamour in a champagne-colored strapless gown that hugged her curves and flared into a soft train. The satin fabric shimmered under the lights, giving her an ethereal glow. With her blonde hair styled in loose waves and a natural makeup look that highlighted her timeless beauty, Pamela reminded us all why she remains an icon of elegance.



© Mike Coppola Demi Moore Demi turned heads in a deep plum gown with delicate off-the-shoulder straps and a flowing skirt. The rich hue complemented her dark locks, which she wore loose and sleek. The standout element of her look was her statement diamond necklace, which added a touch of sparkle and elevated the overall ensemble to pure sophistication. Demi’s timeless beauty shone through, making her a standout of the evening.

© Mike Coppola Zendaya Zendaya delivered pure minimalistic perfection in a white halter gown that hugged her figure beautifully. The sleek silhouette and clean lines made the dress a standout, while the open back added a sultry edge. With her hair styled in a sleek bun and her makeup kept fresh and natural, Zendaya proved once again why she’s one of fashion’s most consistent trendsetters. Her look was the epitome of modern elegance.

© Mike Coppola Zoë Kravitz Zoë stunned in a blush pink gown with intricate gathering details at the bodice. The soft draping and strapless design highlighted her effortless grace, while subtle cutouts at the waist gave the look a modern edge. Zoë paired the dress with delicate earrings and her signature natural makeup, letting the dress and her cool-girl aura take center stage. Her look was dreamy, refined, and effortlessly chic.