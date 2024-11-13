Angelina Jolie's ethereal dress and coat combo is peak winter chic

Long before the term quiet luxury entered the fashion vernacular, Hollywood's most haute actress Angelina Jolie was schooling us in elevated, minimalistic dressing for every occasion.

The 49-year-old is the epitome of an elegant dressing muse, favouring pristine tailoring, refined silhouettes and luxe-looking separates both on and off the red carpet.

On Tuesday, Angelina was spotted in New York City, one day after she attended the screening of Maria at DGA Theater and of course, her outfit oozed sophistication.

© XNY/Star Max Angelina stunned in a low-neck dress and velour jacket combo

She stunned in a black, plunge-neck, floor-skimming gown with a floaty pleated skirt. For an extra layer of warmth, she paired it with a velvet relaxed-fit jacket with sheer detailing.

Wearing all-black is nothing new for the Queen of chic, but her floaty clothing combination brought a new sense of gothic glamour thanks to the vintage edge of her velour coat.

© Aeon She' the undisputed queen of minimalism

On the beauty front, she loosely gripped the front of her hair up, leaving her caramel-coloured tresses cascading over her shoulder. A dewy make up look featuring a greyish smokey eye and a 'barely there' glossy lip brought together the effortlessly chic vibe of her evening aesthetic.

Free-flowing 'fits have been high on Angelina's sartorial agenda in 2024. At this year's Venice Film Festival, she stunned in a brown Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress, complete with intricate architectural ruching detailing around her waist, draped sleeves, an open back, a semi-plunge neckline and a full-length maxi skirt. She also wore a floaty white dress to the Maria premiere at the end of September.

© MEGA Angelina at the 2024 Venice Film Festival © XPX/Star Max Angelina at the Maria premiere

H! Fashion editor Natalie Salmon describes the actress' style as: "a perfect blend of vintage-inspired elegance, modern flair, and an unwavering confidence that has defined her career."

Angelina's latest look proved that wearing pared-back colours and easy silhouettes needn't be boring. She's absolutely the undisputed minimalistic icon.