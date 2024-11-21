Kitten boots are everywhere, 7 pairs you need in your wardrobe

When it comes to winter, it’s all about oversized knits and chic big coats. The only thing I like about winter, is the wardrobe, I’m definitely much more of a summer person.

Boots are the absolute backbone of my wardrobe all year round, so when it comes to winter and I can get away with wearing them every day, I’m in my element. For every day, I tend to opt for a flat chunky boot, however when it comes to an evening, I definitely prefer to have a heel.

When buying new boots, I always tend to lean more towards classic, timeless styles so I know that I’ll get a lot of wear out of them and I’ll be able to style them with a number of different outfits. Boots are also the one thing I don’t mind spending a bit more on and making an investment in them, as they really will stand the test of time and last for years, especially if they’re well looked after.

If I know I’m going out after work, this is where my dilemma comes into it. I want to wear a heel for the evening, but wearing them all day and night is no easy task, especially when the commute to and from work comes into it.

This season, my eyes are solely focussed on the kitten heel boot. Typically measuring around two inches, the low-heel silhouette offers plenty of support without crippling my feet by the end of the night. The style at the moment is generally found with a pointed or square toe, one of my all-time favourite finishes on a boot.

Whether it's an ankle boot or a knee-high, I’ve rounded up the best styles available to buy right now.

All of the boot styles I have picked feature a kitten heel. Whether they are suede, leather, knee-high or ankle boots, they all feature this one component in order to ensue there are a range of styles for every taste. Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.

Square-Toe Ankle Boots Arket The Details Composition: 100% Leather Black can sometimes look quite harsh with an outfit, especially when it comes to lighter tones. A softer alternative is a rich chocolate hue instead. I love this Arket pair and would style them in so many different ways. £229.00 AT ARKET

Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots & Other Stories The Details Colourways: Black Nappa, Brown, Black Patent Leather I'm very fussy when it comes to knee-high boots, but one high-street brand I always lean towards when it comes to buying a pair is & Other Stories. I love the subtle point and side seam on this pair. £295.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

Wally Suede Knee Boots Staud The Details Colourways: Chocolate, Black, Tan I love the more slouchy silhouette of this Staud pair and am swooning after them in every colour. This chocolate colourway gives more of a boho finish to a look. £475.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Kitten-Heeled Knee-High Boots Dune London The Details Composition: 100% Leather Burgundy is the colour of the season and what better way to incorporate it into your wardrobe than through a chic pair of pointed boots? This Dune London pair are at the top of my wishlist. £200.00 £160.00 AT DUNE LONDON

Heeled Leather Boots Massimo Dutti The Details Composition: 100% Leather A classic black boot is an essential in every capsule wardrobe. It can instantly elevate any look and be styled in so many ways, it's a piece you'll get so much wear out of. £229.00 AT MASSIMO DUTTI

Hilda Boots Anine Bing The Details Composition: 60% PU Leather, 40% Polyester

Knee-high boots aren't always the easiest thing to style every day. An ankle boot is much more versatile, especially if you're styling with jeans. I love this sock boot from Anine Bing, the curved heel adds a real focal point. £435.00 AT ANINE BING

The Wide Shaft Crocodile-Embossed Leather Heeled Boots Toteme The Details Composition: 100% Leather Toteme are one of my favourite brands for statement yet timeless pieces. I love this croc pair with its contrast stitching and more relaxed fit. £860.00 AT SELFRIDGES



