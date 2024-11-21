Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kitten heel boots are everywhere, 7 pairs you need in your wardrobe
Subscribe
Kitten heel boots are everywhere, 7 pairs you need in your wardrobe
A leopard print bag by Dior and black knee high boots by Patrizia Pepe as a detail of influencer Simone Adams, seen during the Frankfurt Fashion Week January 2022 on January 18, 2022 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Streetstyleshooters/Getty Images)© Streetstyleshooters

Kitten boots are everywhere, 7 pairs you need in your wardrobe

From Anine Bing to & Other Stories, these are they key styles to have on your radar

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Chloe Gallacher
Style Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

When it comes to winter, it’s all about oversized knits and chic big coats. The only thing I like about winter, is the wardrobe, I’m definitely much more of a summer person. 

Boots are the absolute backbone of my wardrobe all year round, so when it comes to winter and I can get away with wearing them every day, I’m in my element. For every day, I tend to opt for a flat chunky boot, however when it comes to an evening, I definitely prefer to have a heel. 

When buying new boots, I always tend to lean more towards classic, timeless styles so I know that I’ll get a lot of wear out of them and I’ll be able to style them with a number of different outfits. Boots are also the one thing I don’t mind spending a bit more on and making an investment in them, as they really will stand the test of time and last for years, especially if they’re well looked after.

If I know I’m going out after work, this is where my dilemma comes into it. I want to wear a heel for the evening, but wearing them all day and night is no easy task, especially when the commute to and from work comes into it. 

This season, my eyes are solely focussed on the kitten heel boot. Typically measuring around two inches, the low-heel silhouette offers plenty of support without crippling my feet by the end of the night. The style at the moment is generally found with a pointed or square toe, one of my all-time favourite finishes on a boot. 

Whether it's an ankle boot or a knee-high, I’ve rounded up the best styles available to buy right now.

How we chose:

  • Aesthetic: All of the boot styles I have picked feature a kitten heel. Whether they are suede, leather, knee-high or ankle boots, they all feature this one component in order to ensue there are a range of styles for every taste.
  • Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality. 

  • Square-Toe Ankle Boots

    Arket

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Leather

    Black can sometimes look quite harsh with an outfit, especially when it comes to lighter tones. A softer alternative is a rich chocolate hue instead. I love this Arket pair and would style them in so many different ways.

  • Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots

    & Other Stories

    The Details

    • Colourways: Black Nappa, Brown, Black Patent Leather

    I'm very fussy when it comes to knee-high boots, but one high-street brand I always lean towards when it comes to buying a pair is & Other Stories. I love the subtle point and side seam on this pair.

  • Wally Suede Knee Boots

    Staud

    The Details

    • Colourways: Chocolate, Black, Tan

    I love the more slouchy silhouette of this Staud pair and am swooning after them in every colour. This chocolate colourway gives more of a boho finish to a look.

  • Kitten-Heeled Knee-High Boots

    Dune London

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Leather

    Burgundy is the colour of the season and what better way to incorporate it into your wardrobe than through a chic pair of pointed boots? This Dune London pair are at the top of my wishlist.

  • Heeled Leather Boots

    Massimo Dutti

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Leather

    A classic black boot is an essential in every capsule wardrobe. It can instantly elevate any look and be styled in so many ways, it's a piece you'll get so much wear out of.

  • Hilda Boots

    Anine Bing

    The Details

    • Composition: 60% PU Leather, 40% Polyester

    Knee-high boots aren't always the easiest thing to style every day. An ankle boot is much more versatile, especially if you're styling with jeans. I love this sock boot from Anine Bing, the curved heel adds a real focal point.

  • The Wide Shaft Crocodile-Embossed Leather Heeled Boots

    Toteme

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Leather

    Toteme are one of my favourite brands for statement yet timeless pieces. I love this croc pair with its contrast stitching and more relaxed fit.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More The Wish List

See more

Read More