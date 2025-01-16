Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lila Moss wishes her mother Kate a happy birthday in adorable film camera snap
Subscribe
Lila Moss wishes her mother Kate a happy birthday in adorable film camera snap
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Getty Images for Gucci

Lila Moss wishes her mother Kate a happy birthday in adorable film camera snap

The models only daughter paid homage to her mother in the cutest way possible

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

If you didn’t already know from the hundreds of homage posts on Instagram, today marks Kate Moss’ 51st birthday. 

An icon in her own right, the supermodel, mother and muse is a household name for many, more specifically those in the fashion sphere. 

To celebrate her big day, Kate's 22-year-old daughter Lila, who is also following in her mother's modelling footsteps, posted a wholesome snap of her “best friend” to her Instagram and it's just as chic as you could imagine. 

View post on Instagram
 

In the landscape film photo, Kate can be seen frolicking on a beach barefoot in a cream-toned silky dress, her blonde locks billowing in the wind and her career-defining face card peeping over her shoulder. 

Lila, who is Kate’s only child, captioned the post “Happy birthday to my best friend! Always happy together” then followed up by mentioning she took the photo last week while the pair were on holiday together. 

Fans were quick to wish the model a few birthday wishes, one commenting: “daughter of a rockstar! HBD boss moss” while another said: “Most beautiful model”

Kate and Lila are known to share an incredible bond, Lila often shares snaps of her and her famous model mother to her Instagram.

Lila Moss and Kate Moss at Dior Men's Fall 2024 as part of Paris Men's Fashion Week © WWD via Getty Images
Lila inherited her mothers model instinct

When they’re not hanging out on vacation the pair are often seen twinning out and about at opulent events and sitting front row at fashion shows. 

Lila Grace Moss and Kate Moss at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York© WWD via Getty Images
The pairs matching moment has gone down in fashion history

In 2023, Lila and Kate accompanied Kim Jones and Fendi to the Met Gala, Lila wearing a fluffy pink gown while Kate kept things sleek in a lace trim slip dress. 

Lila Grace Moss and Kate Moss attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City© Getty Images
Lila took style cues from her mother in the 2000s for the night

The year before they joined the Burberry family, Kate stunned in an off-the-shoulder black velvet option and Lila in a long-sleeved sheer style. 

The inseparable and iconic duo are a fashion force to be reckoned with. Here’s to 51 more years of being the world's most enviable mother-daughter duet.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More