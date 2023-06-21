Lila Moss takes style tips straight out of her mother Kate’s fashion rule book

The model posed in an uber-cool outfit that no doubt her mother would have approved of...

Lila Moss has had plenty of epic red carpet and runway moments where she has channelled her mum Kate Moss' signature 90s style agenda. Now, the 20-year-old is taking Kate's style off-duty, and wore an outfit that combined two of the model's most iconic dress codes.

Though the 20-year-old sits firmly in the 'nepo baby' division, Lila is an absolute style muse in her own right. Aside from sporting a slew of enviably elegant looks, she has walked the runway for labels such as Versace and Marc Jacobs. Also, we'd take constant style cues from our mums too if they were a fashion legend...

© Instagram Lila shared the mirror selfie with her Instagram followers

Lila shared a mirror selfie with her 516k followers wearing an uber feminine transparent lace white skirt and of course, her mum is undoutedly the biggest advocate of sheer outfits. From the iconic 1993 spaghetti maxi dress she wore to the Look of the Year contest, to the sheer floral print dress she sported to celebrate the launch of her brand Cosmoss last Autumn. Moss and sheer go hand-in-hand.

Though Kate was the sheer clothing pioneer, 'naked dressing' is one of 2023's favourite trends (as is lace). "Sultry mesh and sheer fabrics are having a moment right now, but with an uber feminine twist," says Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin. "Think playful ruffles at Valentino, cool-girl chevrons at Chanel and slinky maxis at Nensi Dojaka."

The look also threw us right back to 1995 when Kate walked for Gucci wearing an iconic lace mini dress identical to Lila's.

© Getty Kate's worn her fair share of see-through and lace outfits...

Lila layered her skirt with a vintage dark grey and white graphic tee from John Galiano to create the coolest elevated off-duty look. Though Kate has been the queen of sheer for around 30 years, she also became the poster-girl for Y2K's beloved grunge era. From skinny jeans to open plaid shirts, graphic tees to leather jackets, her early noughties dress code epitomised the trend. Lila's oversized shirt would slot perfectly into 2003.

© Getty Lila Moss attended the 2023 Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party

At the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party earlier this month, Lila had perhaps her most iconic Kate-esque moment to date. She was a picture of classic elegance in a nineties-style slip dress featuring a V-neck, spaghetti straps and an ebony hue. The shimmering piece, that fell to her ankles, was paired with some open-toe heels.

The pinnacle of like mother, like daughter...