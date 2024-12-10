Lila Moss' camo top is so Kate Moss-coded

Lila Moss is a style icon in her own right, but her wardrobe is peppered with pieces that channel her mother Kate Moss' legendary fashion (ours would too if our mum was a supermodel).

The 21-year-old, whose father is Jefferson Hack - the founder of Dazed magazine - is paving the way to becoming another Kate - high-profile runway appearances, invites to the most exclusive fashion events in the world and of course, a wardrobe that fashion fans can't get enough of.

In her latest off-duty look, Lila has once again revived a forgotten piece from Kate's 'cheugy' wardrobe, and considering the 2010s aesthetic is on the rise right now, we wouldn't be surprised if the style makes a major resurgence in 2025...

Lila took to Instagram to share an outfit snap on her 'stories'. She opted for a thin white knitted skirt layered with a long-sleeved camouflage patterned top featuring a breast pocket and khaki ribbed cuffs.

© @lilamoss Lila shared an Instagram story combining etheral crochet with cool-girl camo

Camo cool became a major trend in the 2010s. Originally used for military uniforms, Yves Saint Laurent ushered the style onto mainstream fashion agendas for the first time in one of his collections in the 1970s.

Fast-forward to the 2000s and It-girls including Paris Hilton and Britney Spears helped popularise the style - not to mention Destiny's Child in practically every promotional campaign for the band.

On the supermodel front, Kate sported everything from camouflage jackets to jumpsuits.

Lila often nods to her mother in both her red carpet and street style ensembles. From sheer slip dresses to gilded jacquard minis, party crop tops to vintage negligees, channelling KM energy is in her genes (literally).

"The Moss/Hack gene pool is unparalleled," says H! Fashion's Tania Leslaur, "Together, the model-media duo bestowed upon us the dream Gen Z muse in the form of daughter Lila. And for that, we are forever grateful."