Kate Moss turns 50: Her most iconic looks of all time

On this day 50 years ago an icon was born. That's right, it’s Kate Moss’ birthday.

It’s unlikely that at the time Linda Rosina Shepherd (Kate's mum) realised she’d just welcomed one of the world's most notable fashion moguls into the world (but that’s still up for discussion).

© Instagram / @sadielizafrost Kate celebrated her birthday early with a few of her besties on a tropical island

From her off-duty casual looks and red carpet showstoppers to her muddy Glastonbury Hunter gumboots, the supermodel has made fashion history more times than I can count in her 50 years spent earthside. So, in honour of one of our nation's most respected treasures on her big day, we take a look back at the most iconic looks Kate Moss has ever sported.

Walking the Isaac Mizrahi Spring Show - 1994

© Images Press I'm only doing my hair like this from now on

A baby-faced Kate Moss took the Isaac Mizrahi catwalk back in 1994, sporting the cutest grey mini skirt, blazer and shirt combo. Although this was not a self-styled look, I couldn't help but not include this look, mainly so I can add it to my 2024 spring fashion mood board.

Her model off-duty airport look - 1994

© Jim Smeal Now this is a coded airport ouitfit

Before dressing cute for the airport was even a thing, 20-year-old Kate had her casual style sorted. Wearing a pair of fitted blue jeans, a plain distressed tank top and a cheetah print bag, this look is what we all strive for on our days off today.

On set for 'You' magazine - 1995

© Catherine McGann Bring back lilac i say

Kate spent most of her youth backstage in makeup chairs, but that didn’t stop her from showing up in certified cute-girl looks. In 1995 she wore a simple lilac block outfit consisting of a velvet mini skirt and knitted tank top, a simple outfit that sparked a wave of summer outfit inspo for years and years to come.

Her cottage-core wedding dress - 2011

© Neil Mockford *adds to wedding Pinterest board*

Back in 2011 the supermodel tied the knot and opted for the coolest of cool wedding dresses. We all know that nuptial fashion is a make or break in the world of style and Kate proved that despite her high fashion career, her true style will always be understated glam.

Her Union Jack jacket at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant - 2022

© Samir Hussein We love a patriotic princess

A true UK stan, Kate Moss channelled her inner patriotic prowess to celebrate The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. Reverting back to her days spent at various music festivals in the ‘90s, Kate chose to don a Union Jack print jacket, a pair of rose-tinted glasses, an oversized crystal pendant necklace and a few floral hair pieces.

Behind the scenes at Miu Miu Spring/Summer Show - 1996

© Rose Hartman An icon at work

If there’s one image that shows Kate's natural beauty it has to be this BTS from Miu Miu’s 1996 spring-summer show. I mean how can someone sport a simple pink cami and look high fashion?

Her most recent slay at The Fashion Awards - 2023

© Samir Hussein Once a supermodel, always a supermodel

It would be rude not to commemorate her last red carpet look as a 49-year-old. Kate wore an all-black vintage ensemble from David Fielden dress and paired it with a YSL cape and Aquazzura shoes.

Her LBD she wore to the Danziger Gallery - 1995

© Rose Hartman Should we bring back side frindges?

Pictured here posing with Johnny Depp, the model sported the most iconic little black dress for a likely very eventful night at the New York Danziger Gallery. Like everything Kate does, her LBD comes with a twist in the form of chest cutouts.

Her raver-girl gumboots - 2005

© Matt Cardy I can only imagine how proud Lila is of her raver mum

If there's ever been a party girl in the public eye it has to be Kate Moss. The icon has been to more festivals and gigs than any of us could ever even dream of. Not to do things in halves, the model and muse doesn't let a little rain or mud stop her from celebrating. Spotted at Glastonbury in 2005, she paired her Hunter wellies with a sparkly gold long-sleeve top, a chunky black belt, bedhead hair and a pair of micro shorts.

BTS of Vivienne Westwood’s A/W fashion show - 1994

© Ron Davis This is probably my favourite Kate pic ever

This is just another example of how Kate slayed the off-duty model look, coincidentally whilst actually on duty in the hair and makeup chair for Vivienne Westwood’s 1994 A/W show. Wearing her trusty leather jacket and a graphic t-shirt, a bare-faced baby Kate untangles her hair with a little help from the appointed hairdresser.

She’s always had a thing for sheer- 1994

© Ron Galella, Ltd. Tell me this look isn't giving... I dare you.

Brb, just adding this look to my Pinterest board. Spotted hand in hand with her then-beau, Johnny Depp, Kate styled a sheer black maxi skirt over a cream slip dress and paired it with white sneakers and a leather jacket to match Johnny's.

Her oversized crystal necklace strikes again - 2022

© Dia Dipasupil Obsessed

Leaning into her love for all things sheer (we all know the dress I'm talking about), a then 48-year-old Kate dons the most gorgeous sheer hooded gown to attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art. Pairing her Star Wars-esque gown with her beloved crystal necklace ( which she also wore to the Platinum Jubilee Pageant that same year) Kate showed off her stunning figure, proving that once a supermodel, always a supermodel.

Her buttery yellow slip dress - 1995

© Ron Galella Bring back buttery yellow

After seeing this dress I am taking it as my civic duty to petition that butter yellow makes a comeback in 2024. Keeping things effortlessly elegant, as per usual, Kate chose to sport a strappy-backed, square-neckline dress in pastel yellow to attend a Costume Institute exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC.

A night of culture at the theatre- 1999

© Ron Galella, Ltd. Kate loves a satin dress

Kate has attended many events in her time but this one in particular proves her personal style is unmatched. Sporting a moss-green silk dress to attend a theatre show in NYC, the fresh-faced beauty spiced up her subtle outfit with a pair of hot pink heels and a gold handbag, all of which don’t match but somehow look perfect together when on her.

© Gareth Cattermole I hope you get carried home like this after a well-deserved night out with the gals

So with that, we wish the icon that is Kate Moss a very happy 50th birthday. May your day be filled with love and laughter and hopefully end in the same way as it did back in 2009 at Virgin Atlantic's 25th birthday party when Sir Richard Branson carried you on a wing of a jumbo jet at Heathrow Airport.