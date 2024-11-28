Lila Moss elegantly honours mum Kate in sleek slip dress

When it comes to self-styling, Lila Moss has learned from the best. The model has unlimited access to her mother’s iconic (in every sense of the word) wardrobe, ready to delve into her archive as and when.

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old supported mum Kate and her new career venture. Lila shimmied into a black slip dress layered with a short cape with tie-neck detailing, hailing from the new Kate Moss x Zara collection.

The high street offering, launching November 30, is a celebration of iconic partywear - landing just in time for the festive season. Inspired by her own archive and style legacy, the collection merges Studio 54-inspired disco vibes, 1970s rock ‘n’ roll energy, and Glastonbury grunge-glamour. Standout designs include bias-cut dresses, leopard prints, laser-cut styles, and nods to vintage florals, reflecting Kate’s signature blend of opulence and edge.

© @lilamoss Lila wore Kate Moss for Zara

Envisioned with a helping hand from the supermodel’s close friend and Alexander McQueen muse Katy England, the collection is brimming with references from across the decades.

Lila has wasted no time in championing the collection, taking to Instagram to share a selfie of herself in the timeless garment.

© Getty The model has inherited her mother's stylish genes

She opted for a soft glamour glow, consisting of a blushed complexion, a black eyeliner flick, a plump pale pink lip and a light lick of mascara. Her blonde hair was fashioned in a down-loose style, cascading gently down her front.

As we have so fervently documented, Lila never sleeps on an opportunity to honour her mother’s style. Earlier this week, the It-Brit wore a pair of low-rise baggy jeans styled with a basic DKNY tee and a black trench coat. Hitching the sleeves right up, the model served up an effortlessly cool finish - a Moss/Hack signature.

Once again she wore her long blonde hair down and tousled, complementing her casual outfit and a fresh bare-faced look.